Business highlights-June 2 2017 Uhuru issues 288-acre Kibera title to Kenyan Nubian community

The Nubian community in Kenya had a reason to celebrate on Friday, June 2 after President Uhuru Kenyatta issued them with a title for 288 acres in Kibera.

The Nubians, originally from Sudan, were elated as they received a certificate of incorporation from the President after years of landlessness in Kenya’s biggest slum despite living there since time immemorial.

Representatives of the community led by the Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Kenyan Nubians, Sheikh Issa Abdulfaraj expressed their gratitude to President Kenyatta after pleading with past governments to issue them with titles for the Kibra military reserve where they were settled by the colonial government.

“You have lived in Kibra for many years without knowing whether you will continue living in your home the next day but that problem is now over,” said the President in a function at State House Nairobi.

The reserve, originally 4,197 acres when it was established in 1902, was taken up by public utilities including the Nairobi National Park and Langata Cemetery as well as residential estates.

The President had previously called off his two scheduled function in Kibra in 2013 to issue the title deeds to the Nubian community due to differences over the issuance of the titles.

Coffee farmers reap bountifully in Nestlé’s Nescafé Plan programme

Over 42, 000 coffee farmers allied to the Nestlé’s Nescafé Plan programme in Kenya have received Sh630 milion, one of the best payouts in 5years.

The result have been attributed to a sharp rise in the production of premium grade coffee which improved by more than 75 per cent in the 2016/2017.

The farmers, who are part of the Nescafé Plan programme and members of 12 Farmers’ Cooperative Societies (FCSs) in Nyeri, Murang’a, Embu, Kirinyaga, Kiambu and Meru County, received a combined amount of Sh630million in May 2017 as payment for 7300 tonnes of cherry that was delivered by the farmers.

Bourses fail to convince SMEs to list shares

Stock exchanges in East Africa are having trouble convincing small and medium-sized companies to sell their shares to the public, since most of them are family-owned and are unprepared for the strict regulations and public scrutiny.

Since the launch of SME trading platforms five years ago, Nairobi Securities Exchange and Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange have only listed five companies each, while the Rwanda Securities Exchange and Ugandan Securities Exchange have not recorded any listings in their SME segments.

Rwanda’s Capital Markets Authority Executive director Robert Mathu said family-owned businesses are reluctant to undergo scrutiny.