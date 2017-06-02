Business highlights-June 2 2017 EAC at loggerheads over used clothes, shoes ban

EAC at loggerheads over used clothes, shoes ban

Member states of the East African Community (EAC) cannot seem to agree on whether or not to implement the ban on importation of used clothes and leather products. This comes as concerns arise that some countries are overriding regional policies.

In 2016, the EAC agreed ban the importation of second hand clothes and leather products as well as restrict the use of old vehicles in the region, in a bid to boost industrialization in the region.

East African Presidents, from left to right, Pierre Nkurunziza of Burundi, Jakaya Kikwete of Tanzania, Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and Paul Kagame of Rwanda pose for a group photograph in Munyonyo, near Kampala, in Uganda, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2013. The leaders gathered at a meeting of the East African Community (EAC) to discuss a possible future regional monetary union, amongst other regional economic and security issues. (Photo: AP)

A year later, Kenya has counterpole the pact. According to observers, Kenya seems to be giving in to pressure by activists who petitioned the US Trade Representative (USTR) to cancel the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) deal with EAC for proposing the ban.

Dr Mukhisa Kituyi, the Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development has termed the pact as ill-advised.

Sasini blames dip in profits on poor weather, high cost of production

Tea and coffee producer Sasini Ltd has associated the 60 per cent dip in their net profits to the recent prolonged dry spell and high labour costs.

Sasini recorded a net profit of Sh77.29 million in the half year to March 31, down from Sh 197.52 million in the same period last year.

A Kenyan tea farm

In a statement released on Wednesday, the firm said that the drought lead to a decrease in volumes of tea and coffee, while labour costs rose.

Revenues also fell from Sh1.59 billion to Sh1.45 billion in the same period last year.

John Staley leaves Equity Bank after 14 years

The brain behind some of Equity Bank’s best digital payment solutions including Equitel, John Staley, has exited the company after 14 years.

Mr Staley was the Head of Finance, Innovation and Technology, a position he assumed in June 2013. He joined the bank in 2003 having served various roles including director of operations, director of Mobile Banking and Payment Innovations.

Equity Group Holdings CEO – James Mwangi, Finserve Africa Ltd Chairman – Eng John Waweru, Equity Group Holdings Chief Officer – Finance, Innovation and Payments – John Staley (2nd right) and Airtel Africa CEO – Christian De Faria unveil the Equitel logo during the launch of the mobile banking platform. (Photo: cio.co.ke)

The lender has now appointed a Nigerian, Anthony E. Ogbechie, to replace Mr Staley as the new Group Director of Finance. Mr Ogbechie joined Equity Bank as the Finance Director in 2014 from UBA Capital Plc (Nigeria) where he served as the Group Chief Finance Officer.

 

