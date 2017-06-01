Sports headlines-June 1 2017 Wenger signs new two-year deal

Wenger signs new two-year deal

Arsenal Football Club and Arsène Wenger have agreed a two-year extension to his contract as manager.

Announcing the news, our majority owner Stan Kroenke said: “Our ambition is to win the Premier League and other major trophies in Europe. It’s what the fans, players, staff, manager and board expect and we won’t rest until that is achieved. Arsène is the best person to help us make that happen. He has a fantastic track record and has our full backing.”

Arsène, who lifted the FA Cup for a record-breaking seventh time on Saturday, said: “I love this club and I am looking forward to the future with optimism and excitement.”

AFC Leopards appoint Romanian coach

AFC Leopards have settled for Romanian coach Dorian Marin to take over reigns at The Den, Goal has revealed. The Romanian tactician is expected in the country next Monday to replace Stewart Hall, who resigned from the job after seven months in charge.

Ingwe chairman Dan Mule has revealed that they have settled for the Romanian because ‘he has a good CV.”

“We have settled for Dorian Marin after going through his papers. He has a knowledge of football in African and can fit in well to replace Stewart Hall. We expect the coach to arrive anytime from today (Wednesday) and start work immediately. We are also working on posibilities of the coach joining the team in Tanzania for Super Cup.”

Man Utd ‘most valuable’ club in Europe

Manchester United are the most valuable club in Europe, according to a new report by accountants KPMG.

Europa League winners United finished ahead of Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid, along with Bayern Munich, in the survey of the 32 leading teams in Europe.

KPMG judged the clubs on a range of factors, including profitability, popularity, stadium ownership and sporting potential.

There were six Premier League outfits in the top 10, with United’s rivals Manchester City coming second among the British sides.