Sports Highlights May 31 2017

Manchester United hope to resist Real Madrid move for keeper David de Gea

Real Madrid is attempting to sign goalkeeper David de Gea again this summer and Manchester United hopes to resist.Real, had

Real had agreed to a £29m transfer on the window deadline with United for De Gea in 2015 which collapsed because Real did not submit paperwork in time. The La Liga champions are expected to renew their efforts to sign the Spain international keeper. United knows negotiations are not going to be straightforward, however, they are in a better position to reject Real than they were two years ago since De Gea’s current contract lasts until 2019 with an option to extend for an additional season compared to 2015 where he was in his final year of his contract.

The La Liga champions are expected to renew their efforts to sign the Spain international keeper. United knows negotiations are not going to be straightforward. However, they are in a better position to reject Real than they were two years ago since De Gea’s current contract lasts until 2019 with an option to extend for an additional season compared to 2015 where he was in his final year of his contract.

Liverpool settle on terms to sign Dominic Solanke

Liverpool have come to an agreement with Chelsea’s terms to sign England youth international striker Dominic Solanke.

Solanke will complete the transfer when his contract with Chelsea expires on July 1, 2017.

He made his Chelsea debut in October 14th as a substitute in a Champions League game against NK Maribor, before joining Vitesse Arnhem for the 2015-16 season, where he scored seven goals in 25 league games.

Andy Murray advances to the second round of the French Open 2017

Andy Murray came through his first-round match at the French Open in four sets avoiding the fate of fellow top seed Angelique Kerber.

Murray beat Russia’s Andrey Kuznetsov 6-4 4-6 6-2 6-0. Defeat for Murray would have seen both world number ones knocked out in round one for the first time in the open era.

Johanna Konta lost to world number 109 Hsieh Su-Wei, while Kyle Edmund knocked out Gastao Elias 6-3 6-2 7-5.

Murray will face world number 50, Martin Klizan, while Edmund will play either world number 21 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga or Renzo Olivo.