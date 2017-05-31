News highlights-May 31 2017 Uhuru orders Mombasa-Nairobi SGR economy fare set at Sh700

Uhuru orders Mombasa-Nairobi SGR economy fare set at Sh700

President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed that the economy class fare of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) passenger train between Nairobi and Mombasa be reduced to Sh700 from Sh900.

Speaking during the official launch of the Sh327 billion project that is his administration’s flagship, President Kenyatta also ordered cargo charges should not exceed Sh50,000 per container.

“The common man will pay only Sh700 to travel to Mombasa or Nairobi on the SGR line” he said.

He also vowed to sign a death warrant for SGR vandals warning that individuals who destroy infrastructure projects should be hanged.

Security heightened in Nyeri ahead of Madaraka Day fete

Police in Nyeri County have been put on high alert as ahead of Madaraka Day celebrations set for Thursday, June 1 at Kabiruini grounds.

Central Regional Commissioner Ann Ng’etich stated that police have been deployed appropriately to secure the region that is hosting the national celebrations for the first time.

“As we prepare to celebrate Madaraka day on Thursday, I want to assure you that the security agencies have been put on high alert and deployed appropriately to ensure that patriotic citizens and our visitors enjoy all the activities before during and after the occasion,” she assured.

President Uhuru Kenyatta will lead Kenyans in the celebrations to mark the day Kenya attained internal self rule in 1964.

Parliament to grill agriculture CS over maize subsidy

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett is scheduled to appear before the Parliamentary Agriculture committee for the second time Tuesday, May 31 afternoon together with Cereal Millers association.

He is expected to answer questions that arose from the maize allegedly imported from México three weeks ago.

They are also expected to shed light on the implementation of the 2 billion shillings water harvesting programs and the sustainability of the maize flour subsidy program as well as how the Government is expected to raise 6 billion shillings to be paid to the private millers.