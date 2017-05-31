Mombasa governor Hassan Joho barred from attending Uhuru SGR launch

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has for the second time in three months been barred from a presidential event, this time the launch of the standard gauge railway (SGR) passenger train. Joho was blocked from accessing the SGR station in Miritini by officers from the GSU where President Uhuru Kenyatta was scheduled to flag off the train from Mombasa to Nairobi.
The county boss was seen arguing with security officers with spokesman Richard Chacha confirming that they had been ordered to turn back from the venue by the police led by Mombasa Director of Criminal Investigations Washington Muthee.
Government spokesperson Eric Kiraithe had yesterday urged governor Joho to follow appropriate channels if he wanted to be invited to the highly publicised event.
“My only advice for Joho is not to go to the media and tell them he wants to be part of the programme,” Kiraithe said as he addressed a media briefing on the SGR launch.
Joho had on May 29 threatened to point out massive procurement flaws in the construction of the Sh327 billion railway project that is the flagship of the Jubilee administration.
This is the second time the governor has been blocked from an Uhuru-project launch after he was barred from attending the Mtongwe ferry services launch in March 13.
