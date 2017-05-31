Joho barred from attending Uhuru SGR launch

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has for the second time in three months been barred from a presidential event, this time the launch of the standard gauge railway (SGR) passenger train.

Joho was today blocked from accessing the SGR station in Miritini by officers from the General Service Unit (GSU) where President Uhuru Kenyatta was scheduled to flag off the train from Mombasa to Nairobi.

The county boss was seen arguing with security officers along with Spokesman Richard Chacha confirming that they had been ordered to turn back from the venue by the police led by Mombasa Director of Criminal Investigations Washington Muthee.

Government Spokesperson Eric Kiraithe had yesterday urged Governor Joho to follow appropriate channels if he wanted to be invited to the highly publicised event.

“My only advice for Joho is not to go to the media and tell them he wants to be part of the programme,” Kiraithe said as he addressed a media briefing on the SGR launch.

Joho had on May 29 threatened to point out massive procurement flaws in the construction of the Sh327 billion railway project that is the flagship of the Jubilee administration.

He argued that the SGR construction had been inflated by Sh100 billion as he accused Uhuru of “oiling the wheels of corruption at the expense of service delivery”.

“The project was to cost not more than Sh200 billion but the Jubilee government is telling us it has cost more than Sh300 billion. We deserve answers before the launch,” he said.

The head of state however hit back at the governor urging him to concentrate on justifying to the coastal residents why he should be re-elected in the August general elections.

“The Governor has been criticising our projects here at the Coast including this SGR project. He should focus on completing at least one of his own,” Uhuru said yesterday during the launch of the SGR cargo train.

This is the second time the Governor has been blocked from an Uhuru-project launch after he was barred from attending the Mtongwe Ferry Services launch in March 13.

Back then, Joho had accused the President of riding on projects initiated by his county administration.