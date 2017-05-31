Foreign envoys call for sobriety ahead of August polls

Foreign envoys have applauded President Uhuru Kenyatta for his consistent commitment and assurance of a free, fair and peaceful election on August 8.

Under the banner, the European Union (EU) recognized Kenya’s level of preparedness for the upcoming polls and pledged its full support to the process.

“We are greatly encouraged by the commitment you once more confirmed yesterday about a peaceful, free, fair and credible election. Elections are, in my view, the most sacred moment of expression of sovereignty by the people of any country,” European Union Ambassador to Kenya, Stephano Dejak said.

“As the EU, we will be always close by to give all the support we can, including the imminent arrival of the Election Observation Mission,” he continued.

The EU delegation met President Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi, on Tuesday where they held a high-level political dialogue.

They lauded the head of state’s effort to unite Kenyans into one society, pointing out that unity was a key component to achieving the country’s development targets.

In his address, Amb Dejak said EU member states have shown a growing interest in deepening their collective relations with Kenya and revealed that each member States who were traditionally not engaged with Kenya are now stepping up their activities.