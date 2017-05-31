Business highlights May 31 2017

Sanlam, Bamburi Cement partner in Sh150 million medical insurance deal

Bamburi Cement on Tuesday unveiled a medical insurance cover for its retailers, aimed at rewarding the retailers’ loyalty.

The Afya ya NGUVU scheme is expected to benefit over 800 people through inpatient and outpatient services.

The agreement entails an assured corporate sum of Sh150 million.

Sanlam General Insurance is the underwriter of the scheme while Alexander Forbes is the administrator and will avail a 24-hour call center and manage the day to day operations of the scheme

Since retailers are distributed across the country, a simple customized solution was developed to enable the retailers verify their member details via mobile phone with the same platform being used for communication and inquiries.

Liquid Telcom targets 10,000 homes in expansion plan

Liquid Telcom, the leading internet provider for corporate Kenya, anticipates to connect an additional 10,000 homes to broadband internet this year, up from its current 2,500 homes.

The telco’s Chairman Ben Roberts said on Tuesday that they are planning to expand their corporate internet services, as the industry is currently underserved.

“We are the leading supplier of internet and data services to corporate Kenya, servicing 80 percent of banks in Kenya, multiple parastatals and many of Kenya’s leading manufacturers,” he said.

Currently, the company has laid a fibre network of 5,000 km across the country and connected 41 out of 47 counties with the high-speed internet since it came to Kenya.

Kenya’s looming wheat crisis as farmers abandon the crop

Farmers in the North Rift region are steadily abandoning wheat farming and turning to maize farming, a trend that could lead to a major shortage of the crop in the country.

Since the prices of maize improved, the farmers now prefer maize farming to the less profitable wheat.

According to data released by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), Kenya is a net importer of wheat, producing below 500,000 tonnes against an annual consumption of 1 million tonnes.

The farmers said the high cost of maintenance of the crop and poor prices forced them to cut down its production or abandon it altogether.