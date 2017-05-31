3 benefits of exercising outdoors

Exercising outside provides more of a challenge
It’s not to imagine that running outside gives more of a challenge physically than a gym would. The fitness centre does not have much of a terrain and although you can change levels up on a treadmill, there isn’t as much variety as going on say a hike. According to the US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health, “When running indoors on a treadmill, the lack of air resistance results in a lower energy cost compared with running outdoors at the same velocity.”
It has a positive effect on your mood
Even though this one is hard to explain, it works. Taking a brisk walk outside will do more for your state of mind than going multiple rounds on a treadmill. Science Daily reports, “Group nature walks are linked with significantly lower depression, less perceived stress and enhanced mental health and well-being. People who had recently experienced stressful life events like a serious illness, death of a loved one, marital separation or unemployment especially seemed to see a mood boost after outdoor group walks.”
You can get a full body workout for free
Gym memberships can be expensive especially if you are invested in a long term solution for your fitness needs. Getting into your running shoes and stepping outside is not only free but efficient. If you are looking for variety, simply using a children’s playground in a public space could give you numerous items to exercise with.
You might also like
Trump Kicks Crying Baby Out Of Rally
Republican Party nominee Donald Trump irked some of his anti-supporters even further this week when he asked the mother of a crying child to get the baby out of his
Afternoon Business News Highlights
Kenya Power to name acting CEO as Ben Chumo exits Kenya Power CEO, Ben Chumo has exited the utility firm after an activist moved to court seeking to block him
Political terrain too hostile for us, women MPs cry
MPs Rachel Shebesh (nairobi Women Representative) and Millie Odhiambo (Mbita) at yesterday’s press conference where they condemned violence against women aspirants ahead of next year’s elections. Female MPs have called
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!