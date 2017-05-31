3 benefits of exercising outdoors

Exercising outside provides more of a challenge

It’s not to imagine that running outside gives more of a challenge physically than a gym would. The fitness centre does not have much of a terrain and although you can change levels up on a treadmill, there isn’t as much variety as going on say a hike. According to the US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health, “When running indoors on a treadmill, the lack of air resistance results in a lower energy cost compared with running outdoors at the same velocity.”

It has a positive effect on your mood

Even though this one is hard to explain, it works. Taking a brisk walk outside will do more for your state of mind than going multiple rounds on a treadmill. Science Daily reports, “Group nature walks are linked with significantly lower depression, less perceived stress and enhanced mental health and well-being. People who had recently experienced stressful life events like a serious illness, death of a loved one, marital separation or unemployment especially seemed to see a mood boost after outdoor group walks.”

You can get a full body workout for free

Gym memberships can be expensive especially if you are invested in a long term solution for your fitness needs. Getting into your running shoes and stepping outside is not only free but efficient. If you are looking for variety, simply using a children’s playground in a public space could give you numerous items to exercise with.

 

 

