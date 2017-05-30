Wetangula warns Nkaissery and Kaparo over intimidating opponents

Senate Minority leader and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has cautioned Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery against being used by Jubilee to bully critics of the government.

Wetangula said Nkaissery should not play politics but should instead be impartial while carrying out his duties.

He also wants National Cohesion Integrity Commission (NCIC) Chairman Francis ole Kaparo to stop intimidating his opponents.

“We all know that freedom of speech and expression and fair comment are all rights that are enshrined in our Constitution and nobody is going to criminalize anyone during these 2017 campaigns,” Wetangula said shortly after being cleared by IEBC to defend his seat in the Senate.

“We want to warn Kaparo that his role is not depriving us our fundamental freedom of speech,” he added.

Wetangula, NASA co-principal, said as a party, they will not engage in hatred and propaganda. He stated that they will only tell the electorate the truth about rampant graft in the Jubilee administration.

However, he warned the electoral commission not to fall prey to Jubilee mandarins saying it may end up causing anarchy.

“IEBC should ensure a free and fair process, failure to which the country will land in trouble,” the Ford Kenya leader said.

Wetang’ula was accompanied by among others, Wiper leader and Raila Odinga’s running mate Kalonzo Musyoka and Senators Bonny Khalwale (Kakamega) and Mutula Kilonzo Jr (Makueni).