Uhuru scorns Kenneth, endorses Sonko for top city job

Nairobi Gubernatorial aspirant Peter Kenneth has been dealt a blow after President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto asked Nairobi residents to vote a six-piece pattern in the August general election.

President Kenyatta told the city electorates to make sure that his Jubilee party sweeps all the top county seats.

“As Jubilee, we gave you names and you voted. Support the people you voted,” Uhuru said as he kicked off his presidential campaign on Monday in the city.

The announcement dents the possible likelihood of the former Gatanga MP ascending to the county’s top seat.

Kenneth resigned from the Jubilee party to run for the Nairobi Governor seat as an independent candidate.

He was trounced in the Jubilee primaries by his rival Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko.

However, Kenneth rejected the Jubilee primaries’ outcome saying the process was infiltrated by non-members of the Jubilee party.

“Arising from the outcome of the just-concluded jubilee party nominations for Nairobi, I reject the results,” the former presidential candidate said then.

Sonko, Peter Kenneth and Independent Candidate Miguna Miguna will face off with incumbent Governor Evans Kidero in the August 8 polls.

Yesterday, President Kenyatta took the opportunity to thank Jubilee party members for handing the nominations to gubernatorial contender Mike Sonko, Senatorial nominee Johnson Sakaja and Women Representative Rachel Shebesh in the primaries.

Uhuru and his team made stopovers at Pipeline bus stage where he addressed supporters before proceeding to Madaraka, through the Jogoo/Outering Roads junction, then making his way to City Hall to present his nomination papers to IEBC.

He asked Nairobi residents to vote him back to office alongside Jubilee party candidates so that together, they will realise the development agenda of the Jubilee government.

Voting patterns in Kenya being consolidated on tribal lines, the President said his party is fielding candidates from all ethnic communities.

“We have a Luhya (Johnson Sakaja) and we have Senator Mike Sonko who is a Kamba and a Kikuyu (Rachel Shebesh),” Uhuru said amid cheers from his supporters.

Deputy President William Ruto also drummed support for Sonko saying “our competitor reads the issues affecting Nairobians in the newspaper while Sonko lives with you and knows them.”

“The difference between Jubilee and NASA is like day and night. That is why we have brought Sonko who understand your issues to be the next governor of Nairobi,” said Ruto as he called on their supporters to back support the Uhuru in the August polls.

On his part, Sonko, who had spoken earlier said that if elected, he will ensure funds misappropriated by incumbent Governor Evans Kidero of ODM are recovered within the first 90 days.

“We will re-claim all the monies and property stolen by Kidero,” he said.

The senator told the city residents to vote for Uhuru and DP William Ruto as “they have seen what the two good leaders have done.”

Nominated MP and Jubilee senatorial nominee Johnstone Sakaja criticized NASA’s 10 million votes strong slogan saying Jubilee is the party which brings all Kenyans together.

“We are calling on your votes so that we can move ahead together to build our nation,” Sakaja stated.