Put your house in order, Musalia Mudavadi’s party tells IEBC

Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) has asked the electoral commission to put its house in order before the August general election.

The party said the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) decision to suspend its IT Director James Muhati is clear evidence that it is unprepared to manage and deliver a free, fair and credible election.

Muhati was sent on a compulsory leave on last Friday by the Commission following accusations that he had refused to cooperate in an ongoing audit of ICT systems.

“It has come as a big shock that IEBC has resorted to using the non-updated membership lists, which are in the custody of the Political Parties Registrar instead of the more reliable lists they demanded from parties,” ANC Secretary General, Godfrey Osotsi said in a statement on Monday.

Osotsi noted the untidy procurement of electronic gadgets needed for the elections, ballot papers and the recent ‘suspect’ redeployment of returning officers as clear manifestations of IEBC’s unpreparedness.

He wants the Commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati and Chief Executive Ezra Chiloba to come clean on the unsettling state of affairs at the Commission.

“Maybe we need a strategic crisis meeting by all stakeholders to call IEBC to order and draw a crash program on the way forward to salvage the situation before we reach a point of no return,” he explained.

The ANC Secretary General cited the polls team mishandling of the parties membership register and the voters register as one the key areas that the electoral needed to address itself to.

“Kenyans could be witnessing the proverbial lull before a major storm that could paralyze the country,” he reckoned.

On Friday, Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka had asked the polls team to postpone the August election if they were not ready.

Lusaka said that there is no need of hurrying up, only to conduct a sham exercise.

“Not that we are not ready for our opponents. We want the IEBC to take time and carry out a credible election, but not to hurry and conduct an election that may plunge the country into chaos,” he said.

The governor said Kenya cannot afford a repeat of the 2007-08 post-election violence, adding that the country is eager to have nothing but a peaceful process.

Over the weekend, IEBC through their Communications Manager Andrew Limo, issued a statement saying it had sent its IT director on a 30-day compulsory leave for not cooperating with the audit department.

“He failed to cooperate in the provision of information requested from the department contrary to the public, finance and management regulations 2015,” Limo said.