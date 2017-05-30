Pause before you post: The story of Damian Marley’s first trip to Kenya

Damian Marley landed in Kenya last night and as we all know plane rides can be stressful.

From South Africa to Kenya as part of his “Jr Gong” tour, is a bit of a stretch and so maybe his mood was not the jolliest it could have been. Sports reporter Chiko Lawi has gone viral and we wish it was for something positive, but it almost never is.

Lawi went to welcome the Jamaican artiste, and son of the legendary Bob Marely, at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport but the meeting did not go as planned.

So far we only have access to one side of the story as Chiko Lawi launched into a rant filled with expletives that must have made the Jamaican crew ashamed. “Damian doesn’t talk to people. Ignored someone,” the video cuts to the man of the moment coaxing Lawi to stop recording. The Kwesi Sports presenter ignores him and says, “F**k this guy. F**k Damian Marley,” laughing joylessly. He adds that he’s a big fan and that he will show up to the concert but apparently Kenya is his home and will not “be easy” about it.

For the most part, the crew try to get Chiko Lawi to chill out but the will not hear any of it because clearly, Damian Marley came to Kenya for his sole entertainment. Whether Marley is famous or not, who he chooses to talk to –or not talk to—is up to him. According to media

Whether Marley is famous or not, who he chooses to talk to –or not talk to—is up to him. According to media reports the stripping down he gave Marley was not finished with the video. “Damian Marley just ignored a young fan with her daughter because he was too tired! I just could not hold it back….especially when his people said f* my moms….

“Damian Marley just ignored a young fan with her daughter because he was too tired! I just could not hold it back….especially when his people said f* my mom….I almost became physical yo!!! This is Kenya….a*hole!”

A celebrity ignoring fans is nothing new and that insult was poor form if it did happen, but the response, especially from someone who is also in the public eye, was equally as bad.

“Kwani this guy paid for a selfie? He paid for a performance. The rest is a choice #myselfiemychoice” wrote @ColorMe_Perfect, “Totally juvenile and uncalled for. Why is he acting all entitled?” added @LeyLelesan. Reactions online have been varied but we seem to be getting a horrid track record with foreign artists in this country.

Burna Boy was left stalking Twitter looking for Kenyan followers to block after calling us “peasants,” we also booed Soul for Real off stage –they deserved that though. Well, we might be unwelcoming but at least we are hard to forget.