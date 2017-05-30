News highlights May 30 2017

Wetangula warns Nkaissery and Kaparo over intimidating opponents



Senate Minority leader and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has cautioned Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery against being used by Jubilee to bully critics of the government.

Wetangula said Nkaissery should not play politics but should instead be impartial while carrying out his duties.

He also wants National Cohesion Integrity Commission (NCIC) Chairman Francis ole Kaparo to stop intimidating his opponents.

“We all know that freedom of speech and expression and fair comment are all rights that are enshrined in our Constitution and nobody is going to criminalize anyone during these 2017 campaigns,” Wetangula said shortly after being cleared by IEBC to defend his seat in the Senate.

“We want to warn Kaparo that his role is not depriving us our fundamental freedom of speech,” he added.

Wetangula, NASA co-principal, said as a party, they will not engage in hatred and propaganda. He stated that they will only tell the electorate the truth about rampant graft in the Jubilee administration.

However, he warned the electoral commission not to fall prey to Jubilee mandarins saying it may end up causing anarchy.

“IEBC should ensure a free and fair process, failure to which the country will land in trouble,” the Ford Kenya leader said.

Wetang’ula was accompanied by among others, Wiper leader and Raila Odinga’s running mate Kalonzo Musyoka and Senators Bonny Khalwale (Kakamega) and Mutula Kilonzo Jr (Makueni).

Put your house in order, Musalia Mudavadi’s party tells IEBC



Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) has asked the electoral commission to put its house in order before the August general election.

The party said the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) decision to suspend its IT Director James Muhati is clear evidence that it is unprepared to manage and deliver a free, fair and credible election.

Muhati was sent on a compulsory leave on last Friday by the Commission following accusations that he had refused to cooperate in an ongoing audit of ICT systems.

“It has come as a big shock that IEBC has resorted to using the non-updated membership lists, which are in the custody of the Political Parties Registrar instead of the more reliable lists they demanded from parties,” ANC Secretary General, Godfrey Osotsi said in a statement on Monday.

Osotsi noted the untidy procurement of electronic gadgets needed for the elections, ballot papers and the recent ‘suspect’ redeployment of returning officers as clear manifestations of IEBC’s unpreparedness.

He wants the Commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati and Chief Executive Ezra Chiloba to come clean on the unsettling state of affairs at the Commission.

“Maybe we need a strategic crisis meeting by all stakeholders to call IEBC to order and draw a crash program on the way forward to salvage the situation before we reach a point of no return,” he explained.

The ANC Secretary General cited the polls team mishandling of the parties membership register and the voters register as one the key areas that the electoral needed to address itself to.

Uhuru scorns Kenneth, endorses Sonko for top city job



Nairobi Gubernatorial aspirant Peter Kenneth has been dealt a blow after President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto asked Nairobi residents to vote a six-piece pattern in the August general election.

President Kenyatta told the city electorates to make sure that his Jubilee party sweeps all the top county seats.

“As Jubilee, we gave you names and you voted. Support the people you voted,” Uhuru said as he kicked off his presidential campaign on Monday in the city.

The announcement dents the possible likelihood of the former Gatanga MP ascending to the county’s top seat.

Kenneth resigned from the Jubilee party to run for the Nairobi Governor seat as an independent candidate.

He was trounced in the Jubilee primaries by his rival Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko.

However, Kenneth rejected the Jubilee primaries’ outcome saying the process was infiltrated by non-members of the Jubilee party.

“Arising from the outcome of the just-concluded jubilee party nominations for Nairobi, I reject the results,” the former presidential candidate said then.

Sonko, Peter Kenneth and Independent Candidate Miguna Miguna will face off with incumbent Governor Evans Kidero in the August 8 polls.