I was the other woman and I did not even know it

Dear Dr X,

My boyfriend of nearly a year recently told me that before we got together he was seeing somebody. At first I thought he meant that he was dating a girl the broke up with her but he said that he actually left his ex-girlfriend for me. I helped him cheat on his former girlfriend and I had no idea about it. This might not seem like a big deal for most people but for me it is. I have been cheated on before and it was a terrible experience. I suddenly feel like I can’t trust him now because if he did this to one person he might do it to me too. The one thing I asked him to do was not cheat on me and if this is the way our relationship started, it leaves me with many insecurities.

-Tabitha

Dr X says:

Dear Tabitha,

Your boyfriend did show some shadiness by doing that to his ex-girlfriend. And if he was with someone else when u two started getting involved he should have told you and be upfront. This also does not mean that he will automatically cheat on you with someone else. It’s only natural to be wary of him now but don’t let the fear of something you are not sure of or really have any proof of kill your relationship while it’s still going strong. Was he right? No. But is he going to do the same? Who knows? But if you are going to trust him, then trust him.

Dr X.