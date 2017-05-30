Business highlights May 30 2017

Housing Finance Q1 2017 net profits plummet by 73%

Mortgage finance provider, Housing Finance, has recorded a 73 per cent decline it its profits after tax for Q1 2017.

A report released by the NSE listed financier on Monday indicates that their profits dropped sharply from Sh327.2 million in Q1 2016, to Sh88.34 million in Q1 2017.

Housing Finance has attributed the massive decline to a 20.4% drop in Net Interest income from Sh1 billion in Q1 2016 to Sh797.6 million in Q1 2017.

The bank also reduced its holdings in government securities by 13%. Customer deposits declined from Sh41 Billion to Sh38.3 Billion while total operating income quarter on quarter reduced by a huge margin from Sh4.69 Billion to Sh970.5 Million.

KAPI bars Pharmaceuticals from sponsoring doctors

The Kenya Association of Pharmaceutical Industry (KAPI) has barred drug manufacturers from funding doctors through scholarships, consulting contracts and grants.

The sponsorships are believed to influence doctors’ prescription of medicine to patients.

KAPI has introduced the new code in an effort to curb unethical practices involving pharmaceutical firms.

Those who break the regulation risk a fine that will be determined by KAPI’s ethics committee. Penalties will be assessed by the Ethics and Compliance Committee in line with the Arbitration Act.

Local and multinational pharmaceutical firms have already signed the code.

Mr Price SA posts first annual profit drop in 16 years

South African retailer Mr Price has posted a 12 per cent drop in full-year earnings, this being the first drop in annual profit since 2001.

The basic commodities retailer, which also sells homeware and furniture, is facing increased competition from international chains Zara, H&M and Cotton On.

“This was the Group’s first earnings decrease in 16 years during a very difficult trading period,” Mr Price Group’s Chief Executive Stuart Bird said.

The retailer has attributed the decline in sales on weak consumer sentiment as political turmoil climaxed in President Jacob Zuma firing finance minister Pravin Gordhan in March besides the credit ratings agencies downgrading the nation to sub-investment grade shortly after.