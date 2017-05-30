Aerial Photographs of cities of Africa’s biggest economies

Lagos, Nigeria – Island Vista by studioflow

“An aerial view of Lagos showing the Third Mainland Bridge leading into Ikoyi and Lagos Island, with parts of Yaba bottom right. Nearer the horizon, you can see Apapa and its oil storage facilities, and a fleet of tankers and cargo vessels in the Atlantic Ocean.”

Johannesburg, South Africa by the Gauteng Film Commission

The largest city in South Africa located in the Gauteng or ‘gold’ province. The picture showcases the Hillbrow neigbourhood at dusk.

Cairo, Egypt

“Aerial view of Opera house at Gezira Island in Cairo, Egypt.” Egypt is a historically significant country and “Al-Qahira” Egypt’s capital, has the distinction of being the largest city in the Middle East and Africa according to Santa Maria Tours.

Algiers, Algeria

Algeria, now the largest country in Africa, it is defined as an Islamic, Arab, and Amazigh (Berber) country. The name Algeria is derived from the name of the city of Algiers, from the Arabic word al-jaza’ir, which translates as the islands, referring to the four islands which lay off that city’s coast until becoming part of the mainland in 1525.

Rabat, Morocco

This devastatingly pretty city is a top tourist destination and rich with history and culture. Rabat served as one of the many ports in North Africa for the Barbary pirates, who were particularly active from the 16th through the 18th centuries.