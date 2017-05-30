6 signs you’re ready to move in together

Your stuff is all over their place

If you have reached that point where you could comfortably stay over at your partner’s place without needing a visit to your own home for a while then it might just be time to move in together. If it’s more than just an extra outfit and a toothbrush it’s just easier to admit that your feet are already in the door.

You recoginse that this is not a marriage

Living together can be a test run for the real deal. Although it is not everybody’s cup of tea or perceived as ‘moral’ by some, it’s a great way to see if really can live together in the long run. This should not be seen as any guarantee of a marriage or as a substitute for it either. You are moving to another stage of your relationship but that does not mean anything is set in stone.

You spend every night together

Just think of all the fare you’ll save trying to make it home every time you want to visit your own forgotten house. This is something that couples tend to do a lot of in the beginning of a relationship and if yours survives the initial craziness then it’s time. There’s no need holding out for some sign when you have already subconsciously agreed to it.

You have had a major fight

If your relationship has been through the fire and survived then living together is something that should come naturally. Getting through a big fight shows how both of you react under pressure and if you have the right stuff to make it in a long term relationship, in close quarters. It’s also an opportunity to figure out each other’s not-so-desirable qualities and see if you can handle them.

You’ve talked about the future of your relationship

It would be an incredibly disappointing to thing to give your all while the other person is not sure where he/she stands. Which is why any insecurities and uncertainties should be disused beforehand. You both need to be on the same in regards to your relationship and more than anything you need to want the same things.

You can be yourselves in front of each other

We all have things that we don’t show everyone and if you can’t handle your partner seeing you even at your most unflattering moments then maybe wait. It will be next to impossible to maintain the ruse.