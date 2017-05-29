Tanzania opposition party backs Uhuru’s re-election bid

Tanzania opposition party, Chadema, has said that it will support the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August polls.

Chadema, abbreviated in Swahili as Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Party for Democracy and Progress) said on Saturday that it has withdrawn support for Nasa presidential aspirant Raila Odinga, after he supported John Pombe Magufuli during his presidential campaigns in the 2015 General Election.

In October 2015, Chadema joined with other political parties CUF (Civil United Front), NLD (National League for Democracy), and NCCR-Mageuzi to form Umoja wa Katiba ya Wananchi (UKAWA) and fielded Edward Lowassa for the Tanzania’s top job.

Chadema had Edward Lowassa had its presidential candidate and was backed by Jubilee administration. However, Lowassa was beaten by Dr Magufuli.

Party Chairman, Freeman Mbowe told the party’s council meeting that after valuation, they had concluded that Mr. Kenyatta was the right candidate for Kenya’s top job and a better choice for democracy in Kenya.

“We supported Raila Odinga during the 2012 elections in Kenya but to our surprise, when it came to the 2015 polls in Tanzania, he supported the CCM candidate, Dr John Magufuli. Odinga is a traitor,’’ said Mr. Mbowe.

When Mr. Mbowe asked the council members how they could treat their friends’ enemies, they responded: “Also your enemy.”

The opposition party commended Mr. Kenyatta for expanding democratic space during his term in office.

“Opposition leaders in Kenya haven’t been jailed.”

The party leaders, however, did not give details of the support they would give to Mr. Kenyatta, if any.

Earlier this month, Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Minister Augustine Mahiga denied media reports that Tanzania was interfering with the Kenya elections in favour of a particular presidential candidate.