Sports headlines-May 29 2017 Kenyan Premier League takes a break

Kenyan Premier League Limited have confirmed that the domestic competition will take a break until June 17 The league takes an 18- day recess after the round of 13 league matches played at the weekend to pave way for the Fifa international calendar.

Action will resume on June 17 as confirmed to Goal by KPL Chief Executive Officer Jack Oguda who explained that the international break will also double as the “mini break” as the league is behind schedule.

Oguda however maintained that the June player transfer window won’t be affected and will run from June 1- June 30.

Briton Stewart Hall has claimed his exit from SportPesa Premier League giants AFC Leopards SC was driven by the desire to be closer to his family in Canada.

The much-travelled Romanian Dorian Marin is set to replace Hall who leaves Leopards closer to the relegation places than the summit of the SPL table midway through the season. They are nine points adrift of league leaders and arch rivals Gor Mahia FC.

Hall who came in under a wave of optimism at the Den quit Leopards barely seven months into the demanding job after weeks of speculation to trigger the latest crisis for Ingwe.

Hall took over Leopards in November 2016 on a two-year deal but after 13 rounds in the 2017 SPL, the Briton has called it quits with an uninspiring record of four wins, three draws and six losses that has left Ingwe 12th.