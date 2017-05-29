Presidential aspirants to receive enhanced state security

All candidates who will be cleared to run for the presidency in the August polls will have their security detail enhanced.

The law demands that all aspirants for the top job be provided with adequate security.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is today receiving nomination papers from the aspirants at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi.

President Uhuru Kenyatta who is the Jubilee presidential candidate, by virtue of being the incumbent President, has a full presidential escort unit.

NASA Presidential candidate Raila Odinga enjoys state security of between eight and twelve security officers because of his past position as the country’s Prime Minister.

Raila’s running mate, Kalonzo Musyoka maintains a security team because of his past position as Vice President.

Deputy President William Ruto too has a full security team. Apart from Uhuru and Raila who enjoy state security, the other presidential hopefuls will get a police escort and at least six officers to take care of their Nairobi and rural homes.

Their running mates will also get security but will depend on various factors, including but not limited to campaign schedules.

On Monday, X News established that the contenders had been assigned a liaison officer based at Vigilance House to coordinate their operations once they are cleared.

In 2013, each of the candidates had between two and 14 bodyguards. It depended on their movements and plans for the day.

Yesterday, IEBC cleared three candidates for president, including Raila Odinga (ODM), Abduba Dida (Alliance for Real Change) and Ekuru Aukot (Thirdway Alliance).

However, Independent aspirant Joseph Nyaga suffered a setback because his nomination papers were not in order.

Mr Nyaga was turned away because he presented a banker’s check of Sh250,000 instead of Sh200,000. His running mate, Joseph Marango, was also turned away as he did not have a certificate of good conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Today, the electoral commission rejected Independent presidential candidate Justus Juma’s papers. An unsigned list of supporters and his proposal belonging to the Jubilee party were cited as some of the grounds for his disqualification.

Prof Michael Wainaina, Cyrus Jirongo, UDF party leader Cyrus Jirongo and President Uhuru Kenyatta will be presenting their papers before the polls team this afternoon.