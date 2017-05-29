News highlights-May 29 2017 Presidential aspirant Justus Juma nomination rejected by IEBC

Presidential aspirant Justus Juma nomination rejected by IEBC

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has today rejected Justice and Freedom Party presidential aspirant Justus Juma’s nomination papers on grounds of uncertainty over his academic qualifications and that of his running mate.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati turned down Juma’s nomination for the highest land in the office saying his university degree certificates and that of his running mate Mary Wambui were not certified.

The commission chair also declined to accept the relatively unknown’s candidature citing unsigned list of supporters, a key requisite for presidential aspirants.

Juma was however optimistic that he would be cleared as he promised to be back before the IEBC in the afternoon with the requirements.

Nyagah’s ‘generous’ nomination fee sees IEBC turn him away

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission on Sunday, May 28 turned away Independent presidential aspirant Joseph Nyagah for presenting a banker’s cheque in excess of the required Sh200,000 nomination fee.

It also noted that his newly named running mate did not present a signed code of conduct as required.

When turning Nyagah away, Chebukati did however give him the opportunity to seek clearance once again on Monday when five other candidates are scheduled to appear before the Commission.

Later Nyagah joked that it was a public relations stunt to once again put him in the spotlight. “If they had given us another five minutes, we’d have remedied the situation,” Nyagah said on a more serious note.

NASA promises to lower cost of living

The National Super Alliance (NASA) is promising to will lower the cost of living within 90 days should Raila Odinga be elected President in August. NASA has in the meantime accused Jubilee of abetting corruption at the cost of service delivery.

The opposition made the pledge during a rally at the Jacaranda grounds in Embakasi constituency Nairobi hours after Odinga had been cleared by the IEBC to contest the presidency.

The first day of electoral campaigns and Jacaranda grounds in Embakasi played host to Raila Odinga’s first official Presidential campaign, hours after being handed his nomination certificate by the IEBC.

Here the opposition would poke holes into the Jubilee scorecard, with NASA pledging to turn around Kenya’s fortunes within 90 days of assuming office.