New Act : LINDA “We are not just going to be your average kind of artistes”

LINDA might have a unique name but that is not the only outstanding thing about the girl-band. With some of the strongest voices to hit the scene in a minute like a modern day En Vogue and a refreshingly retro vibe, LINDA can only be going places. Beryl, Alexis and Raych lull listeners into a lazy haze with their hypnotic voices and we wouldn’t want in any other way. Here’s the 411.

Tell us about your sound

We do RnB, soul and a touch Ohio hop. We sing classic soul music renditions from the 60s all the way to the 90s and give them our own unique touch. We translate them to Swahili to bring out the pure feeling in our own way. In addition to that, we also do our original Swahili music.

How did the members of the band meet?

About 2 years ago, Beryl and Alexis met at a talent search audition but the group was formed when they met Raych in December 2016.

How did you get your start in the industry?

We got started on January 1, 2017 under the guidance of our producer Wawesh Mjanja.

What would you say is the message of your music?

Our music relates to different life situations and LINDA expresses it in a more sensual way.

Who/What inspires you?

We all have different inspirations as individuals but as a group we are inspired by the legends of classic RnB music who greatly influence our music. E.g. Sade, Brandy, Evelyn Champagne, Boyz II Men; the list is endless.

What are you working on currently?

We are currently working on our classic renditions which we release after every two weeks and our second original “Mayoga” which we promise will not disappoint.

Are there any artistes, both established and new, that you would love to work with?

Whoooo… yes, that’s a long list too. (Laughter) Among them are Khaligraph Jones, Sanaipei Tande, Steph Kapela, Ali Kiba, Vanessa Mdee etc.

Do you ever listen to your own music on your playlists?

Of course we do. It starts with us, we can’t expect people to listen to our music if we don’t listen to it ourselves.

Which stage would you just love to perform at?

We have big, valid dreams. We would love to perform at Safaricom Jazz, festivals like Koroga and Blankets & Wine and eventually BET (smiles).

Do you ever get in arguments?

Yes we do, all sisters argue with each other. We love one other but we all have different personalities and it’s always healthy to disagree from time to time.

Where do you see yourself in ten years?

We see ourselves at the Super Bowl. We intend to be trend setters of social transformation in the music industry. We are not just going to be your average kind of artistes, we intend to build LINDA into a brand that has never been seen before.