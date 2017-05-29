Governors tell off national government over flour crisis

Governors have told the national government to stop playing politics with the lives of Kenyans and own up to its failure in managing the ongoing food crisis.

The Council of Governors (CoG) wants President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto not to shift blame to the county governments over the shortage of maize.

“Although this is an election campaign season, CoG, states that national government should not play politics with the lives of Kenyans. The national government needs to own up to its failure and not shift blame to the county governments,” Council of Governors (CoG) chairman Josephat Nanok said in a statement.

Nanok said even though agriculture is a devolved function, the national government has held up the sector and refused to hand it over to devolved units.

Last week, Ruto in his visit to the coast region blamed the county bosses for the maize crisis in the country, saying agriculture is a devolved function.

“Counties have failed and we have been forced, as the national government, to continue supporting agriculture by offering subsidized seeds and fertilizer to farmers,” the DP said.

“When the people mandated to ensure that we have enough food fail, should we sit down as a national government and watch the ordinary citizen suffer? No we cannot do that,” he continued.

But the Turkana governor has told off Ruto saying that the national government, through the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB), should have ensured that there is enough grain in the stores and sufficient locally-produced maize.

Nanok said local maize should not be used as a scapegoat by any government in meeting the constitutional requirements to ensure Kenyans have enough food.

He said the government has deliberately starved counties of resources to fully implement agriculture as a devolved function by declining to restructure national government agencies tasked with executing county government functions.

“While the national government was assuring the country of adequate grain, the state department of agriculture, livestock and fisheries had distributed bad seeds and fertiliser that had an impact on harvest amounting to economic sabotage,” governors reckoned.

They blamed the national government for the slow finalization of agriculture policies to guide the development of the sector, as well as the development of laws that do not recognise counties as the key drivers of the development.

According to Nanok, the government created a price crisis, despite the early warning from drought and meteorological state departments.

He cited the Crops Act, AFA Act, National Cereal and Produce Board Act as some of those laws that set up departments and institutions in the agriculture sector that frustrate counties’ efforts.

“Above all, the national government has starved counties of resources to fully implement these devolved functions by declining to restructure national government agencies,” he said.