2017 amFAR Gala at the Cannes

70 years and counting, this year’s edition of the Cannes is the most glam we have seen. Packed with sparkle, models, and many sheer dresses, the looks still have us hooked even though the event closed yesterday, thanks to dozens of red carpets at film screenings and social gathering.

Here are some dazzling looks from the amFAR Cannes gala:

Madalina Ghenea left all green with envy.

Helena Gatsby looked hypnotic.

Hofit Golan aced this high low look.

Rita Ora showcased Chanel.

Nicki Minaj glowed in decent lace.

We could look at Bella Hadid forever.