Newspaper summaries-May 27 2017

It’s now or never for Raila: Nasa leader Raila Odinga on Sunday embarks on his fourth and final political quest for the highest office in the land, on a path that promises both hope and peril in equal measure. As the Opposition presidential flag-bearer makes his way to the KICC to present his nomination papers to the electoral commission, he will be carrying his own aspirations and those of millions of his supporters who believe he will bag the trophy this time round. However, both he and his supporters have to contend with the incumbent, President Uhuru Kenyatta whose Jubilee Party has promised to unleash a campaign machinery that will stop the Nasa march and guarantee the President a second and final term in office.

Seven killed in Isiolo raid: Seven herders were Friday shot dead and five others injured during a raid at Kuori dam on the Isiolo- Marsabit border. The attackers also stole about 900 cattle. Police reports indicate that at least 100 attackers from Rendille and Samburu communities ambushed Borana herders from Merti in the morning. Isiolo Police Commander Charles Ontita said the death toll and number of casualties could rise as they are yet to receive information from their counterparts in Laisamis, Marsabit. Tension is high in the area following the attack. The police boss said cattle raids in the area had increased as raiders are on a mission to restock their livestock after drought.

10m shoes to be distributed in anti-jigger campaign: Anti-jigger campaigners will distribute 10 million shoes to school-going children in the country. Ahadi Trust Chief Executive Officer Stanley Kamau on Friday said the fight against jiggers is crucial to enable children learn without disruptions. Dr Kamau spoke at Milima Primary School in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County where he distributed shoes to the pupils. He said by end of next year, the organisation would have distributed about 10 million shoes to vulnerable school-going children. He urged politicians seeking various elective seats not to forget about the menace as they talk about addressing other social challenges facing Kenyans.

Raila generals start 10 million vote hunt: With just one day before the official campaign period begins, Jubilee and NASA, the two main protagonists in the August 8 poll, have lined up point men to boost the voter turnout on Election Day. While NASA has picked on many seasoned politicians, Jubilee Party’s point men cut across political parties aligned to it, even in areas that are considered opposition strongholds. Speaking to Saturday Standard yesterday Musalia Mudavadi, the chairman of the National Alliance Campaign Coordinating Organ, said their intention was to get teams that would ensure more people turn out to vote, and reduce Jubilee’s influence in areas they were perceived to be strong.

IEBC director for ICT sent on compulsory leave over claims of sabotage: The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) top manager has been sent home over claims of sabotage. Director for ICT James Muhati was Friday evening sent on a compulsory leave by the commission following accusations that he had refused to cooperate in an ongoing audit of ICT systems. The decision to out him was reached at the plenary meeting chaired by chairman Wafula Chebukati and attended by all commissioners and CEO Ezra Chiloba. Chebukati personally signed the memo sending Muhati home for a month and appointed manager Chris Msando as the acting director.

Kenyan jailed in UK for stealing granny’s Sh6 million: A Kenyan woman has been jailed by a UK court for two years for stealing millions of shillings from an elderly woman suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. The court said Kisella Hillman had ‘systematically ‘helped herself’ with Sh6,797,182 belonging to Kathleen Brindle whom she had been entrusted to look after. “…shortly after the money disappeared, you travelled to Kenya. You say the money went to an orphanage in Kenya, but have not been able to provide a scrap of evidence to support that. The sad fact is that you are a congenital liar…” said judge Barnes. The 27-year-old denied charges of stealing £4,000 cash belonging to Brindle.

NASA targets big names in TJRC report: Implementing the controversial — and state-sanitised — Truth Justice and Reconciliation Report will be a key pillar of NASA leader Raila Odinga’s manifesto. Sensitive portions have been doctored, three authors refused to sign the final, watered-down report and it has never been tabled in Parliament for adoption. TJRC chairman Bethuel Kiplagat handed the original to President Uhuru Kenyatta in May 2013. NASA experts are drawing up a technical manifesto promising full disclosure and implementation of the TJRC Report. Disclosures would be embarrassing to both sides of the political divide. The report, parts of it in the public domain, details atrocities as far back as 1963 and identifies masterminds of ethnic clashes, human rights violators, land grabbers and assassins has not been tabled in Parliament for adoption.

Jubilee and NASA lead in voter bribery, say election monitors: Voter bribery is flourishing, and both Jubilee and NASA politicians are illegally splashing cash, food, commodities and lots of inducements, the independent Elections Observation Group reported on Friday. President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ruling Jubilee Party has been the worst offender, but NASA is number two, it says in a report released in Nairobi. It focussed on March and April, preceding and during primaries. Observers were deployed in 290 constituencies to report on bribery, intimidation, hate speech, militias, campaigning by public servants and other issues. In March, Jubilee was scored at 64 per cent (of 290 constituencies) in terms of using money, food and other commodities to lure the electorate. NASA in the same month was rated at 46 per cent.

Uhuru meets Trump at G7 summit in Italy: President Uhuru Kenyatta met with US President Donald Trump at the start of the G7 summit in Italy. The two were photographed shaking hands before a performance by the La Scala Philharmonic Orchestra in the ancient Greek theatre as part of the G7 Summit. Uhuru arrived in Taormina on Friday where he will showcase Kenya’s achievements at the G7 Summit as well as meet leaders of the world’s most industrialised countries. G7 leaders are Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Theresa May, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, newly elected President Emmanuel Macron of France, US President Donald Trump and host Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni.

Co-op Bank reveals Sh1 billion locked in Chase and Imperial: Co-operative Bank of Kenya (Co-op) was forced to pay investors Sh923 million that its wealth management arm put in a fixed deposit account at the troubled Chase Bank. Co-op Trust Investment Services Limited invests on behalf of investors like insurance and the money plus a Sh36 million interest is locked in the lender. Co-op, in making the decision to refund the investors after the fixed deposits matured, argued that the amount could be recovered because Chase Bank has not collapsed. Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) placed the mid-sized lender under receivership in April 2016 after an unexplained loss of billions of shillings.

Rotich warns State firms over failure to remit taxes: State corporations will have to remit taxes and other deductions direct from their financial accounts in the latest bid to have government agencies honour their obligations on time. National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich Friday admitted before a gathering of parastatal chiefs to a “very big problem” in government agencies when it comes to remitting monies to the taxman, and warned those who will “routinely fail” to pay up may be shut down altogether. “It is usually a high priority for any citizen to do that (pay taxes). If you are withholding taxes for any employees, you have to remit them and any other taxes that you are required to pay,” Mr Rotich said.

Kenya inks pact to allow energy firms cross list on London bourse: The Ministry of Energy and Petroleum has signed an agreement with the London stock Exchange (LSE) that will allow Kenyan and British energy firms to cross list on the UK bourse and Nairobi Securities Exchange. The memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed yesterday in London by Energy secretary Charles Keter and LSE chief executive officer Nikhil Rathi will also make it easier for players in the local energy sector to raise funds through bond issues on the UK bourse. It is the first such agreement between the LSE and the Kenya government.