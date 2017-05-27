News highlights-May 27 2017 Uhuru to address long overdue G7 summit

Uhuru to address long overdue G7 summit

President Uhuru Kenyatta is on Saturday expected to deliver a historic speech at the G7 Summit in Italy in what he describe as the long overdue inclusion of Africa in global decision making processes.

At a curtain-raising concert held on Friday, President Kenyatta exchanged pleasantries with US President Donald Trump, the newly elected Emmanuel Marcon among other heads of state invited to the Summit of which the G7 are: the US, France, Germany, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan and Italy.

Ten presidential aspirants locked out of August 8 elections

Ten presidential hopefuls have been knocked off of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) list of candidates who will be on the ballot on August 8 when Kenyans install new leaders.

According to an IEBC list, the ten candidates including Nazlin Umar, Peter Solomon Gichira, Michael Orenge, Pete Osotsi Odeng, Muthiora Kariara, Japhet Kavinga, Stephen Owoko Oganga, David Munga and Erastus Nyamera were knocked off the list on technicalities after most of them failed to reach the minimum threshold requirements to contest for the presidency.

On Thursday, May 26, Ms Nazlin Umar admitted that she did not have a university degree which is a requirement to run for the presidency or gubernatorial position.

President Uhuru Kenyatta of Jubilee Party will now face seven other candidates, all who want to dislodge him from the house on the hill.

Ogiek win Mau Forest land case against State

The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights has ruled the Kenyan government had violated the rights and freedoms of the Ogiek hunter-gatherer people by driving them out of their ancestral lands.

The court on Friday ordered the government “to take all appropriate measures within a reasonable time frame to remedy all the violations established and to inform the court of the measures taken within six months from the date of this judgement”.

The Ogiek, one of the last remaining hunter-gatherer peoples of east Africa, live in the Mau forest complex in the Rift Valley. They alleged that the Kenyan government had violated their rights, including to property, natural resources, religion and culture.

In their decision, the nine judges also asked the representatives of the Ogiek to file their requests for reparations within two months.