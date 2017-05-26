Sports headlines-May 26 2017 Tanzania to host a pre-season friendly for Everton

Cleveland Cavaliers advance to the NBA Finals

Cleveland Cavaliers booked a place in the NBA Finals for the third straight season where they will lock horns with Golden State after beating Boston Celtics 135-102. Kyrie Irving and LeBron James scored 79 points at Boston’s TD Gardens to claim the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals 4-1. JLeBron broke Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan’s record as the all-time leading scorer in the play-offs.

Cleveland’s 52-year wait for a major sporting title came to an end when they won the title last year. Game one of the NBA Finals will take place at the Warriors’ Oracle Arena in Oakland on Thursday, 1 June.

MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi hurt in motocross accident

Valentino Rossi, the nine-time MotoGP, champion was taken to hospital with chest and stomach injuries after he was involved in a training accident yesterday. Rossi was hurt while motocross riding in Italy. In a check up , he was diagnosed with “mild thoracic and abdominal trauma but no fractures have been detected in any part of the body and no serious traumatic pathologies were found.”

The next round of the MotoGP championship is the Italian’s home grand prix at Mugello on 4 June.

Tanzania to host a pre-season friendly for Everton

Everton is set to celebrate its new partnership with Kenyan gaming firm SportPesa by playing a friendly in Tanzania during in July, during pre-season.Everton will become the first Premier League club to play in the Eastern African country.

Everton signed a five-year sponsorship deal with SportPesa early this month, and will face the winners of the SportPesa Super Cup.The knockout tournament will consist of teams each from Kenya’s SportPesa Premier League and Tanzania’s Ligu Kuu Bara, competing against each other.

The friendly will be played on July 13 in the Tanzania National Main Stadium.

