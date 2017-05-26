Sports headlines-May 26 2017 Kenyan club could face English side Everton in Tanzania

Kenyan club could face English side Everton in Tanzania

A Kenyan club has a chance to play against English Premier League side Everton in July if it wins the inaugural SportPesa Super Cup tournament.

The Toffees have confirmed that they will tour East Africa specifically Tanzania to play against the tourney’s champions as a jump starter of a series of their pre-season training.

READ ALSO: SportPesa becomes Everton Football Club’s main partner

In this effect, they will travel to Tanzania on July 13 ahead of the fixture which could be against Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards, Tusker or National Super League side Nakuru AllStars.

The four teams were named on Wednesday to face four others from Tanzania in knockout fixtures which start on June 5 running to June 11 with a prize money of Sh3 million in store for the eventual champions.

If a Kenyan club wins the Super Cup competition and faces Everton, it will be historical that a Kenyan team is meeting the first English Premier League side to visit East Africa.

Angola cancels friendly against Harambee Stars

The highly anticipated friendly match between Kenya and Angola’s teams of local based players which had been set for June 4 in Machakos has been put off, on request from the Angolans.

The Southern Africans will be putting up camp in Portugal ahead of the 2019 African Cup of Nations Qualifiers and according to them, it would be a logistical nightmare to travel all the way to Nairobi for the friendly.

READ ALSO: Harambee Stars up 10 places in latest FIFA release

They will be playing their first qualifier on June 10 away to Burkina Faso in Ouagadougou.

Football Kenya Federation chief Nick Mwendwa speaking to local website Soka has confirmed that the federation is considering taking the team to Rwanda to play in the annual Peace Tournament.

Adema back as Kenya name team for Germany clash

Former Kenya Sevens fly-half Biko Adema will make his first Kenya 15’s appearance in close to a decade after being named in the 23-man Simbas squad that will lock horns with Germany in an international test match on Saturday at Nairobi’s RFUEA Grounds.

Simbas Team Manager Wangila Simiyu while naming the team on Thursday afternoon says the technical bench has been impressed with the work put in by the Nondescript RFC player.

READ ALSO: Unsteady Kenya sevens pick single point from the penultimate round of the HSBC Series in Paris

“It has been almost 10 years but Biko has had good exposure at Sevens and using him at the position he is playing in, we want to give him a chance to show what he can do. We are sure on Saturday, he will give us a very good show during the Germany match,” Simiyu said.