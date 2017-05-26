Newspaper summaries-May 26 2017

Daily Nation

Revealed: IEBC plan to bar rogue aspirants: Political aspirants who have been indicted by constitutional commissions and independent offices will not be cleared to contest in this year’s General Election, the elections agency said on Thursday. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission may, however, consider clearing such aspirants if they submit to it proof of an appeal or review they have filed in regard to such indictments. The announcement by its commission secretary and chief executive officer Ezra Chiloba puts in the spotlight the political future of several politicians, including former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, who have political ambitions despite legislators’ disapproval.

Soldiers sent to troubled Kenyan north: The military was on Thursday deployed in parts of northern Kenya to demine roads after 20 people, including 11 police officers were killed in explosions in the area. Several suspects, including one believed to be the bomb expert behind the wave of explosions, now in the third week, have been arrested and are being held by police. Yesterday, two police officers were killed and three others wounded when their vehicle ran over an explosive at the border town of Kulan, Garissa. Four others were buried in Mandera, following a similar attack targeting the campaign convoy of Governor Ali Roba in which five officers died on Wednesday.

Uhuru and Ruto extended political campaign in coast: President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday extended their political campaign in the coast to Kwale and Kilifi, confident the Jubilee Party will garner more votes in the region than in 2013. Visiting Kilifi for the second day running, they said more residents had joined the party because of its development record and were tired of the Opposition’s rhetoric. They paraded Jubilee Party nominees and pleaded with residents to vote for the political group in this year’s General Election. The coast overwhelmingly voted for the Opposition in 2013 but President Kenyatta and Mr Ruto have been crisscrossing the region with goodies.

Barred: Poll shock for big names: Political aspirants named adversely in parliamentary committee reports are at the mercy of the courts as the electoral commission begins clearing candidates next week. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) yesterday warned the aspirants indicted by House committees or with pending integrity issues that they have not appealed against that would not be cleared to vie in the August elections. House committees Those affected by the warning by IEBC Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba include Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, former Devolution Cabinet secretary Anne Waiguru, and Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen. They are all in trouble with House committees.

NASA hits out over insecurity in Baringo: Opposition leaders have blamed the Jubilee government for the incessant insecurity in Baringo. NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga, who addressed residents at Marigat yesterday, accused President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, of doing nothing to improve the region’s security. Raila said the security situation had continued to deteriorate even after the Deputy President visited “30 times”, and urged locals to vote them out during the August elections. The ODM leader, who termed Uhuru and Ruto as failures, said: “What is being experienced here is what other people elsewhere only see in the movies.”

Horror of Kenyan sex slaves of Al Shabaab: When Salama Ali started investigating the disappearance of her two younger brothers last year, she made an awful discovery: not only were radicalised young Kenyan men leaving to join the Al Shabaab militants in neighbouring Somalia, but women were being seized and trafficked by the group as sex slaves. So she met discreetly with other women in Mombasa and the surrounding area, sharing stories and seeking information about male relatives who had vanished. But Salama also uncovered something very different: stories of women who had been taken to Somalia against their will. The women were both young and old, from Christian and Muslim communities, from Mombasa and other parts of Kenya’s coastal region. They were usually promised high-paid work in another town or abroad, and then kidnapped.

Jubilee has conceded defeat – Raila: NASA flagbearer Raila Odinga has said Jubilee has failed to fulfil its promises and he is the ‘Joshua’ needed to take Kenyans to the Promised Land. He will work to improve the “dilapidated economy” in his first 90 days if elected, and ensure secondary school education is free. Raila addressed rallies yesterday in Barwessa and Margat in Baringo North and South subcounties. “This is what NASA promises, but not the empty promises given by the Jubilee government in the last five years,” Raila said, adding that Jubilee, led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto have already conceded defeat.

Senators push electoral agency to bar Oparanya from contesting: Two Western governors’ bids to defend their seats in August 8 could be shattered on integrity grounds from two High Court rulings set for next month. Governors Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega) and Moses Akaranga (Vihiga) risk not being cleared by accountability authorities over questions in the management of county funds. Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko yesterday told the Senate County Public Accounts and Investments Committee, chaired by Kisumu Senator Anyang Nyong’o, rulings on cases challenging his recommendation on the governors to be charged are set for next month. Oparanya’s case will be decided on June 21, while Akaranga’s on June 20.

I can’t even dream of sabotaging Raila, says Midiwo: Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo cannot dream of sabotaging NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga as his wife would chase him from home. Midiwo lost ODM primaries to Elisha Odhiambo and ditched the party to vie independently. Odhiambo won after getting 13,400 votes while Midiwo came second with 8,900. Midiwo, who is Raila’s cousin, said he simply cannot get in the way of the Opposition chief’s movement. “It can’t happen…even my own mother would never let me into our home. She would turn in her grave,” he said during a national prayer meeting in Nairobi on Thursday.

KQ’s Sh10bn loss deepens shareholders capital erosion: Deep cost-cutting helped Kenya Airways reduce its full-year net loss by more than half to Sh10.2 billion, showing some green shoots for the national carrier that is, however, beset by a flagging topline and wider erosion of shareholders’ capital. KQ, as the carrier is known by its international code, Thursday reported a 60.9 per cent drop in its net loss for the 12 months ended March from last year’s Sh26.2 billion. The apparent upturn was, however, dampened by a Sh10 billion shrinkage in its turnover to Sh106 billion, while the airline’s book value sank Sh9.2 billion more into the negative to Sh44.9 billion, reflecting erosion by years of losses and negative fluctuations on the carrier’s mountain of foreign currency-denominated loans.

Second-hand cars to get more expensive in new age limit rule: Kenyans may have to dig deeper into their pockets to buy second-hand cars popular with the majority if proposals to lower the age limit for used-vehicle imports are implemented. An East African Community (EAC) resolution has recommended the slashing of the age limit for imported cars to five years by 2021, in a raft of measures intended to promote local assembly in the region. Kenya only allows the import of second-hand cars not older than eight years while Tanzania has set its limit at 10 years. Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan do not have any such limits. On average, cars in the region are 15 to 20 years old.

Maize production costs up on armyworm invasions: Crop-eating armyworms will raise the cost of producing a bag of maize by Sh300, putting pressure on flour prices. Egerton University think tank, Tegemeo Institute says the cost of controlling the crop-eating caterpillars using pesticides will increase to Sh2,000 for a 90-kilogramme bag of maize for large-scale farmers from Sh1,700. More than 15 counties, including Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Kwale, Taita Taveta, Nakuru, Busia and Bungoma, have been invaded by the pests. These are agricultural rich counties and a widespread attack could aggravate the ongoing food crisis that has seen prices skyrocket.