News highlights-May 26 2017 5 year old pupil burns to death in school fire

5 year old pupil burns to death in school fire

A five year old pupil burnt to death after a fire broke out at Infil Academy in Komarock, Nairobi this morning, police say.

The child died in the dorm fire at the school in after the school matron – the victim’s mother – had rushed to save other children.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

8 killed in separate morning accidents in Murang’a,Ahero

At least 8 people were on Friday morning killed in separate ghastly accidents in Murang’a and Kisumu counties.

Five passengers died on the spot after a lorry ramed into two vehicles near the Kakuzi farm along the Nairobi-Nyeri highway. 9 others were injured in the early morning crash at the Mlima swara black spot.

In Kisumu, three family members were killed in a road accident near Ahero while heading to Bondo for a graduation ceremony at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology.

Nyanza traffic boss Andrew Naibei confirmed the incident saying the 14-seater matatu they were travelling in from Kisii to Bondo lost control and rolled several times

High ‘ranking’ Al-Shabaab explosives expert among terror suspects arrested

Police say several terror suspects behind the attacks within Mandera County have been arrested. Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet says one of the suspects, Ahmed Abdi Yare, who is a high-ranking Al-Shabaab explosives expert, is helping in the probe.

Police found the suspect with assorted weapons and IED making materials.

“We have also stepped our counter-terrorism operations in the region, aimed at eliminating the operatives who have infiltrated into the border areas from Somalia and their collaborators,” the IG said in a statement.

He states that they are also following leads that could suggest that the attacks could be linked to racketeering in contraband and other forms of crime.