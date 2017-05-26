Business highlights-May 26 2017 – Tuskys opens its largest store in Nairobi

Construction of ALP’s Grade A warehouse kicks off at Tatu City

Logistics and distribution company ALP has officially begun constructing Kenya’s first grade-A warehousing complex at the Tatu Industrial Park.

The modern facility, which will offer a total floor space of 50,000 sqm in three units, will be the largest warehouse in Kenya, built as per international standards and available to the rental occupier market.

Speaking during the ground-breaking ceremony at Tatu Industrial Park, ALP CEO Toby Selman outlined the expected impact of the project and potential opportunities it presents for Kenya.

The development is supported by various global institutional shareholders such as World Bank’s International Finance Corporation, CDC Group, Africa-focused UK asset manager Mbuyu Capital, DOB Equity and Maris.

Supermarket chain Tuskys Supermarkets opened its largest retail store in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) on Friday morning.

The new Tuskys Magic Express now raises competition against Choppies in the modest customer segment and its bigger rival, Nakumatt.

Before the unveiling of the new store, Tuskys Imara on Tom Mboya Stree has been the chain’s biggest store in the CBD in terms of square feet.

Tuskys Magic Express is a merger between Tuskys Ronald Ngala & Tuskys Magic on the same street.

The launch comes barely a month after the sequential shutting Beba Beba branch on Tom Mboya and Express branch on Sheikh Karume Road.

EABL scoops Employer of the Year Award

The East African Breweries Ltd (EABL) has been acknowledged for its role in upholding learning and development of staff and creating a conducive workplace environment.

The brewer scooped two awards, emerging as first runners-up in the learning and development category and second runners up in the work-place environment category of the awards.

EABL was honoured at the inaugural edition of the Employer of the Year Awards organised by the Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE).

“This confirms the standards we have upheld for a long time, and continue to hold ourselves to, as a premier employer in Kenya,” said Paul Kasimu, EABL’s Head of Human Resources.

