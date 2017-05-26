Business highlights-May 26 2017 Armyworm invasion to cause upsurge in maize production costs

Armyworm invasion to cause upsurge in maize production costs

The cost of producing maize is expected to rise significantly as armyworms continue ravaging the crop across the country. So far, the caterpillar pest has attacked 15 counties including Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Kwale, Taita Taveta, Nakuru, Busia and Bungoma.

Experts from Egerton University say that the cost of controlling the crop-eating pests using pesticides will increase to Sh2,000 for a 90-kilogramme bag of maize for large-scale farmers from Sh1,700.

READ ALSO: Subsidised maize flour to be available countrywide by May 21, Millers Association assures

The cost of producing a bag of maize by Sh300, and the pressure will be translated on flour prices.

This situation may aggravate the continuing food crisis in the country which has seen food prices hit the roof.

IMF denies Kenya a raise in credit facility

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has refused to raise Kenya’s credit facility due to what they referred to as short-term shocks to the economy.

In its latest review on the worthiness of member countries to the Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PRGT), the global lender cited the recent drought, reduced credit extension and the forthcoming August elections as some of their reasons.

READ ALSO: Kenya’s iTax and EGM systems get IMF applause as improvement in revenue collection is reported

“Kenya faces several significant downside risks to growth: If the current drought continues, it will hurt growth while fueling food price inflation; bank credit has slowed from 18 per cent in 2015 to four per cent in 2016, as interest rate caps have reduced bank profitability – putting downward pressure on private investment,” said the IMF in a working paper.

Africa remains world’s second-fastest growing region

The African continent has maintained its position as the second-fastest growing economy in the world. According to data released by the African Development Bank (ADB), Africa comes in second after South Asia.

The report analyzed the continent’s economic outlook, Bank operations, financial profile and capital market activities.

READ ALSO: Eutelsat puts Africa broadband programme back on track as firm recovers from September satellite explosion

The data shows that Africa recorded an average GDP of 2.2% in 2016 compared to South Asia’s 7.1%, against a 2% average for developed economies.

The report also suggests that African economies would improve to an average 3.4% growth in 2017 and 4.3% in 2018, driven primarily by growing domestic demand and well performing countries.