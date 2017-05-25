Sports highlights May 25 2017

Kipchoge not in London squad

Daniel Wanjiru and Edna Kiplagat are expected to lead the Kenyan team of nine athletes to the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London, August. More questions as to why Eliud Kipchoge is not in the squad that was picked by Athletics Kenya (AK) are being raised. The squad consists of; Gideon Kipketer, Geoffrey Kirui, Helah Kiprop and Flomena Cheyech. Paul Lonyangata, Valentine Kipketer and Purity Rionoripo.

Ednah Kiplagat recently won the Boston Marathon. Kirui just had a stunning victory in Boston. Daniel Wanjiru is the reigning London Marathon champion and Helah Kiprop won the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon in 2013.

Simiyu defends Kenya Sevens rugby’s poor perfomance

Innocent Simiyu, Kenya Sevens coach, despite their poor results in the final the 2016/17 HSBC World Rugby IRB Series, has defended his team’s performance.

Shujaa managed only one point in the ninth leg in Paris, before grabbing five points in London Sevens, making it one of the team’s worst performance so far in the Series.

The former Singapore champions finished 12th in the overall standings with 63 points.The team had mixed results , but Coach Simiyu is positive the team has learnt its lessons. He also said that lack of support and resources were what caused the team to lose so much.

Mauricio Pochettino to stay at Tottenham

Daniel Levy, Tottenham chairman has announced coach Mauricio Pochettino will remain as Tottenham coach next season. He added, “I’m sure he’s not going anywhere”.

Pochettino future at the club has been doubtful as Barcelona and Inter Milan were reported to be interested in hiring him.

Tottenham finished in the second position in the English Premier League seven points behind winners Chelsea. Tottenham will play a friendly match against Hong Kong champions Kitchee FC tomorrow night.