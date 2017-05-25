News highlights May 25 2017

Small amounts of Alcohol every day increase risk of breast cancer

More evidence on the link between alcohol consumption in women and an increased risk of breast cancer has developed.

Reports from the World Cancer Research Fund, show that half a glass of wine or a small beer a day increases the risk of breast cancer and it backs up research that shows regular intensive exercise can reduce the risk of the disease. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women. One in eight women develops the disease.

First Lady urges the state to Help women with fistula

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta while speaking at the International Conference on Reproductive Health at Kenyatta University yesterday as the world commemorated Fistula Day, said Women suffering from fistula need to seek maternal health care. “The Government has a duty to partner with health stakeholders to eradicate Fistula”.

This year’s Fistula Day theme was focused on giving patients hope, healing, and dignity. .The conference focused on obstetric fistula, facilitated future action programmes, as well as gathering information to implement policies to be used to eradicate the condition.

In Kenya, about 3,000 women are affected, with most of them facing stigma.

Nyanza Hospital hit by drugs shortage

Patients of Nyanza Hospital are now being forced to buy drugs from chemists while the county referral hospital is struggling with shortage of drugs. Doctors say lack of medicine is putting the lives of many patients at risk. Local Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) officials said the hospital has not received drugs in a long time now.

Secretary Ben Otieno said the last time the hospital last received drugs was in July 2016 and the hospital also lacks disinfectants, which is interfering with treatment.