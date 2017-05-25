News headlines May 25 2017

Joho picks university don as his running mate
Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has picked Dr William Kingi as his choice for running mate in the August election.
Dr Kingi, a Senior Lecturer at the Technical University of Mombasa, will be Joho’s Deputy after former Deputy Governor Hazel Katana defected to the Jubilee party.
Ms Katana is seeking the Mombasa senatorial seat on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s party.
“I am pleased to state that after consulting stakeholders and the people of Mombasa, I have settled on Dr William Kingi as my running mate in my race to continue serving the people of Mombasa as their Governor,” Joho said on Thursday morning in Mombasa.
The running mate nominee has vast experience in administrative issues and has made immense contributions in dealing with matters affecting the people of Mombasa and the wider Coast residents.
Kingi holds a PhD in Human Resource Management (HRM) from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) Nairobi and a Master of Science in HRM from the same University.
He has been lecturing since 2008 first at a part-time lecturer at JKUAT and now on full-time basis at TUM.
Kidero attacks rivals, says they are ‘hyenas in sheep’s wool’
Kidero said his rivals are selfish, greedy and not ready to serve city residents.
In an apparent attack on the two main contenders; Jubilee gubernatorial nominee Mike Sonko and his political archrival former Presidential candidate Peter Kenneth, running as an independent candidate for the Nairobi seat, Kidero has rejected the two as he seeks re-election for a second term.
Kidero, who has been nominated by ODM to defend his seat, said his leadership has been tested and proven cautioning residents to be careful with ‘people pretending to be reformers’.
“A hyena is a hyena, whether it is under the bed, under the table or even if it puts on sheep’s wool,” Kidero told the Eastleigh Business Community at Eastleigh Mall on yesterday.
He warned business leaders against electing people with “goon-like” character.
The governor reckoned that the people who have decided to fight for the Nairobi Governor seat – including those who were defeated in the party primaries – were simply looking for opportunities to earn money.
He said leadership is not about being self-centered but providing services to the community and the electorate, which according to him is contrary to what his opponents are pushing for.
“Leadership is not about control but it is service, and you can serve in any capacity,” he said.
Kidero particularly hit out at Peter Kenneth who only a week ago while declaring his independent candidature termed his tenure at City Hall a failure.
The governor said the former Gatanga MP does not need to be Governor to solve problems facing Kenyans.
NASA’s ‘10 million strong’ is a fallacy, Karua claims
National Super Alliance’s (NASA’s) 10 million strong votes is a lie, Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua has claimed.
Karua said the NASA coalition is trying to hoodwink Kenyans to believe that they have already won the election yet the polls are less three months away.
“Kenyans have not gone to polls and it is ridiculous for NASA to claim that it has the support of 10 million voters. They are panicking and that is why they are peddling false claims,” Ms Karua said on Wednesday in Kerugoya Town during a meeting between local aspirants and officials of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).
She dismissed the opposition claim that they had seized 10 million voters countrywide terming it a fallacy.
Ms Karua, who is vying for Kirinyaga governor, said the rejuvenated opposition outfit led by Raila Odinga will be trounced in the August polls as Jubilee will win majority of the seats including the presidency, currently held by Uhuru Kenyatta.
“Jubilee will definitely defeat Nasa during the elections. We as Narc Kenya have thrown our weight behind President Kenyatta and we are confident that he shall emerge the winner,” she said.
Last week, National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) cautioned politicians against declaring number of votes they hope to garner in August poll.
Commission Chairman Francis ole Kaparo said such declarations may trigger voters to reject the outcome of the elections.
