NASA’s ‘10 million strong’ is a fallacy, Karua claims

National Super Alliance’s (NASA’s) 10 million strong votes is a lie, Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua has claimed.

Karua said the NASA coalition is trying to hoodwink Kenyans to believe that they have already won the election yet the polls are less three months away.

“Kenyans have not gone to polls and it is ridiculous for NASA to claim that it has the support of 10 million voters. They are panicking and that is why they are peddling false claims,” Ms Karua said on Wednesday in Kerugoya Town during a meeting between local aspirants and officials of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

She dismissed the opposition claim that they had seized 10 million voters countrywide terming it a fallacy.

Ms Karua, who is vying for Kirinyaga governor, said the rejuvenated opposition outfit led by Raila Odinga will be trounced in the August polls as Jubilee will win majority of the seats including the presidency, currently held by Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Jubilee will definitely defeat Nasa during the elections. We as Narc Kenya have thrown our weight behind President Kenyatta and we are confident that he shall emerge the winner,” she said.

Last week, National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) cautioned politicians against declaring number of votes they hope to garner in August poll.

Commission Chairman Francis ole Kaparo said such declarations may trigger voters to reject the outcome of the elections.

He claimed NASA’s 10 million strong slogan is recipe for disputed results in the highly contested presidential race that has attracted 17 other candidates.

“These politicians should stop playing with the minds of Kenyans. How can they issue such declarations yet the elections have not yet been held?” Kaparo said.

He warned presidential hopefuls against misleading Kenyans by making baseless predictions on the number of votes they expect to bag in the August election.