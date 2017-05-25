Kidero attacks rivals, says they are ‘hyenas in sheep’s wool’

Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has taken a swipe at his opponents in the coming general election terming them ‘hyenas in sheep’s wool’.

Kidero said his rivals are selfish, greedy and not ready to serve city residents.

In an apparent attack on the two main contenders; Jubilee gubernatorial nominee Mike Sonko and his political archrival former Presidential candidate Peter Kenneth, running as an independent candidate for the Nairobi seat, Kidero has rejected the two as he seeks re-election for a second term.

Kidero, who has been nominated by ODM to defend his seat, said his leadership has been tested and proven cautioning residents to be careful with ‘people pretending to be reformers’.

“A hyena is a hyena, whether it is under the bed, under the table or even if it puts on sheep’s wool,” Kidero told the Eastleigh Business Community at Eastleigh Mall on yesterday.

He warned business leaders against electing people with “goon-like” character.

The governor reckoned that the people who have decided to fight for the Nairobi Governor seat – including those who were defeated in the party primaries – were simply looking for opportunities to earn money.

He said leadership is not about being self-centered but providing services to the community and the electorate, which according to him is contrary to what his opponents are pushing for.

“Leadership is not about control but it is service, and you can serve in any capacity,” he said.

Kidero particularly hit out at Peter Kenneth who only a week ago while declaring his independent candidature termed his tenure at City Hall a failure.

The governor said the former Gatanga MP does not need to be Governor to solve problems facing Kenyans.

Kidero, who was accompanied by Deputy Governor Jonathan Mueke, ODM Senator aspirant Edwin Sifuna, Woman representative hopeful Esther Passaris and Nairobi ODM chairman George Aladwa, scoffed at Sonko and his running mate, former Vivo MD Polycarp Igathe.

He rebuked the Sonko-Igathe duo, calling it a clueless and confused partnership that is doomed to fail.

During the unveiling of Polycarp Igathe, Sonko said his choice of running mate reflected the corporate governance image that the residents of Nairobi would like to serve them.

“In order to ensure, policy, development and political affairs of the county are run effectively and efficiently, I have brought on board a technocrat who will work alongside other county professionals to deliver on our mandate,” Sonko stated.

But Kidero has urged the business leaders to elect people who will not adversely affect their trade.

“Eastleigh is the second business hub in Nairobi after the CBD. It contributes greatly to our GDP. That is why we must protect it. We have done roads and installed streetlights. Our aim is to boost security to create a 24-hour business environment,” he said.

The business owners, through Chairman Ibrahim Hussein, pledged to support the governor during the poll.

“You are a person who we can trust. We have seen your leadership and we do not want to gamble,” Hussein said.

The Chairman crowned Kidero an elder of the Somali community, a sign of commitment to their pledge.