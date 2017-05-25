Joho picks university don as his running mate

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has picked Dr William Kingi as his choice for running mate in the August election.

Dr Kingi, a Senior Lecturer at the Technical University of Mombasa, will be Joho’s Deputy after former Deputy Governor Hazel Katana defected to the Jubilee party.

Ms Katana is seeking the Mombasa senatorial seat on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s party.

“I am pleased to state that after consulting stakeholders and the people of Mombasa, I have settled on Dr William Kingi as my running mate in my race to continue serving the people of Mombasa as their Governor,” Joho said on Thursday morning in Mombasa.

The running mate nominee has vast experience in administrative issues and has made immense contributions in dealing with matters affecting the people of Mombasa and the wider Coast residents.

Kingi holds a PhD in Human Resource Management (HRM) from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) Nairobi and a Master of Science in HRM from the same University.

He has been lecturing since 2008 first at a part-time lecturer at JKUAT and now on full-time basis at TUM.

Dr Kingi served as Chairman for the Business Studies Department from December 2013 to March 2015.

He was elected Dean, School of Business in April 2015, a position he holds to date.

He is also a member Board of Directors Mombasa Water Supply & Sanitation Company Ltd.

Kingi also has vast experience in various consultancies. Prior to joining academia, he was a Real Estate consultant for 10 years.

He has also taken up other consultancy assignments for organizations both locally and internationally. His work is published in several academic journals.

The 47-year-old is also Chairman of the Secretariat of ‘Jumuiya ya Kaunti za Pwani’ a Coast region economic block, a position he has held since 2014.