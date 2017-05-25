Hot topics May 25 2017

Zari ex-husband Ivan Semwanga passes on in SA

Zari Hassan’s ex-husband Ivan Semwanga has passed on. The billionaire businessman who was hospitalised last week in South Africa passed on early this morning after being in a coma for a few days. Confirming his death, Zari who had travelled to South Africa to ‘nurse’ the father of her sons took to social media to announce his demise. She wrote; ‘God loves those that are special and that’s exactly who you were & I guess that’s why he wanted you to himself. You have touched and helped thousands, you did wonders and I remember you telling me “life is too short let me live it to the fullest”, this very dark hour it makes sense why you always said those words to me. To your sons, you were a hero-some kind of superman. Anyone who has ever been in your presence knows what a charming person you were. You will be missed and remembered in so many ways. You were IVAN THE GREAT! Rest in peace DON’

Eddy Kenzo picked for Coke Studio 5

Ugandan BET Award Winner, Eddie Kenzo is ready for another round at Coke studio. After being appointed the Kenya Tourism ambassador, the singer is set to rejoin the 5th edition of Coke studio that takes place in Nairobi, Kenya. The ‘sitya los’ hit maker revealed that he had been contacted and confirmed for the fifth edition of the project. Kenzo starred in edition 4 alongside Chameleone, Rema, Namakula, Lydia Jazmine and Radio and Weasel. Coke studio is a non-competitive continental project that focuses on artistes coming together to unite and fuse sounds and cultures.

Vera set to kick-off worldwide marketing for Veetox

Socialite turned business woman Vera Sidika is set to market her newly launched detox product dubbed Veetox. ‘The launch of Veetox was very successful and I want to take this opportunity to thank each and every one for the support and most importantly; your patience,’ she said. Veetox is a herbal tea product specially crafted for women seeking to get rid of belly fat. The product launch follows closely the launch of Huddah Monroes beauty products line launch. Vera has said that she is embarking on a worldwide marketing of her product which she believes will do well in the market. ‘It’s time to get ‘waisted’,’ she said.