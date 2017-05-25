2017 Cannes Film Festival- Red carpet

When you see train dresses, colorful gowns and dapper suits flying around on the internet, then you know it is time for the Cannes Film Festival.
This year’s edition is the 70th in history and as always, we are more about the fashion than the films.
Here is a glimpse of the tasteful fashion we are about to witness in the coming few days as displayed on day one.
Bella Hadid is still a supermodel goddess.
Sara Sampaio painted the red carpet a shade redder.
Rihanna did a modern and Victorian era mix.
Kendall Jenner stole the show right from the start.
Shu Qi brought a splash of color to the event.
Marion Cortilad left little to the imagination.
