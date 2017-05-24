You have 14 days to sign CBA, nurses tell government

The Kenya National Union of Nurses has given the government 14 days to sign the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) and to fully implement the return to work formula failure to which they will stage a nationwide strike.

Last December, the Union agreed with the Council of Governors (CoG) that the return to work formula and the CBA were to be effected from March 2, 2017, but the agreements are yet to be fully implemented.

The Nurses Union says the strike will start on June 5, 2017, if the CBA is not signed.

KNUN Secretary General Seth Panyako says the Sh15,000 to Sh20,000 allowances agreed for nurses were only paid once and then withdrawn.

The CBA and the return to work formula were agreed to end the three-month strike witnessed in 2016.

Panyako said the Union is currently facing a shortage of nurses, stating that the ratio of nurses to patients in not to the required international standard.

“We have given the government 14 days to sign the CBA and fully implement the return to work formula or else we embark on our nationwide strike,” Panyako said.

Last December, KNUN Chairman John Bii, Deputy Secretary Maurice Opetu and assistant Chief Trustee Alice Oreng signed the Collective Bargaining Agreement to call off the strike in the absentia of the Secretary-General who is constitutionally mandated to call off any industrial action.

At the time, Mr. Panyako rubbished the deal saying the three officials were not mandated to sign any agreements binding the union on the strike matter.

He said calling off a strike is his sole responsibility and can only delegate to other union officials in writing in line with Section 2(a) of the Labour Relations Act.