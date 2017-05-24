Sports highlights May 24 2017

FA cup final might be Arsene Wenger’s last game

Arsene Wenger is not sure if Saturday’s FA Cup final against Chelsea will be his last match as Arsenal coach.

Wenger has been Gunners boss since 1996 but his contract expires this summer and future will be decided at a board meeting after the game. He urged uncertainty over his future is not the reason for his club’s form this season, and refused to expand further before the match with Chelsea.

“I want to win the cup for my club and that’s all I care about,” he said.

Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League, failing to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

Laurent Koscielny to miss FA Cup final

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny will be out of Saturday’s FA Cup final after the Football Association dismissed Arsenal’s appeal against his red card in their 3-1 win over Everton.

Koscienly was dismissed after he tackled Enner Valencia in their last match of Premier League season.He is banned for three games, starting with the Wembley final against London rivals Chelsea.

Centre-back Shkodran Mustafi could also miss the game. Mustafi is recovering from a suspected concussion and Saturday’s final might be too soon for him. Central defender Gabriel left is also a big doubt.

Sportpesa super cup launched

Sportpesa has launched a tournament, sportpesa super cup, that will see eight football teams, four from Kenya and four from Tanzania compete in Dar es Salaam Tanzania starting 5th June.

Teams from Kenya include Gor Mahia FC, AFC leorpards, Tusker FC and Nakuru all stars while teams from Tanzania include Yanga FC, Simba FC, Singida FC and Jan’gombe boys FC.

Winner of the tournament will walk away with $30,000. 1st ,2nd ,3rd runners up will get $10,000, $5,000 and $2,500 respectively.

“This tournament main objective is to promote local football to a high standard.” said the CEO of sportpesa Ronald Karauki.

Teams will arrive on 1st June.