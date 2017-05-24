Sports headlines-May 24 2017 Do-or-die affair for Man United in Europa League final

May 24, 2017 19 Views

Do-or-die affair for Manchester United in Europa League final

Manchester United can secure a place in next season’s Champions League and add the only major trophy they have never won by beating Dutch side Ajax in the Europa League final in Stockholm.

Jose Mourinho’s side finished sixth in the Premier League but will join Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City in the group stage if they win.

The match comes two days after a suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people. United will wear black armbands. A minute’s silence will also be held before the match.

Ajax players and staff have a minute’s silence before training to pay respect to victims of the Manchester attack on May 23 2017 (Photo: B/R Football)

Ajax Amsterdam players celebrate after crusing past Lyon on 24 May 2017 to book a place in the UEFA Europa League final against Manchester United in Stockholm  (Photo: SuperSport)

Liverpool have also qualified for the Champions League after finishing fourth in the Premier League, but must win a two-legged play-off to reach the groups.

Ajax have not played in a European final since 1996, while defeat for United would cost the club £50m in missed revenue.

Ajax have had more attempts on goal (225) and attempts on target (95) than any other team in this season’s tournament. (Photo: Getty Images)

Simiyu blames poor pre-season for disappointing campaign

Kenya Sevens head coach Innocent Simiyu has thrown down the gauntlet to his players to have strong pre-seasons, saying poor preparation last summer was a large reason behind the team’s slide in the 2016/17 HSBC Sevens World Series that saw Shujaa finish two places above relegation.

Simiyu in his first season as the coach of the Kenya Sevens failed to sparkle after only managing to reach two Main Cup quarters in Cape Town and Wellington legs; a massive underperformance compared to last season where the team qualified for seven Cup quarters and a leg (Singapore) for the first time in history under the tutelage of Benjamin Ayimba.

Kenya’s Willy Ambaka is shoved off the ball by South Africa’s captain Philip Syman as they lost 12-10 in their opening fixture at the London Sevens on May 20 2017 (Photo: Springboks)

Shujaa finished the season in a disappointing 12th position on 63 points after collecting five points from the last leg in London 7s, where they were bundled out in the Challenge Trophy semi-final 45-5 by power house Fiji.

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama when he paid a courtesy call to the Kenya Sevens team on May 19 ahead of the weekend’s London Sevens (Photo: Kenya Rugby)

 

