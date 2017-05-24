Sports headlines-May 24 2017 Do-or-die affair for Man United in Europa League final

Do-or-die affair for Manchester United in Europa League final

Manchester United can secure a place in next season’s Champions League and add the only major trophy they have never won by beating Dutch side Ajax in the Europa League final in Stockholm.

Jose Mourinho’s side finished sixth in the Premier League but will join Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City in the group stage if they win.

The match comes two days after a suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people. United will wear black armbands. A minute’s silence will also be held before the match.

Liverpool have also qualified for the Champions League after finishing fourth in the Premier League, but must win a two-legged play-off to reach the groups.

Ajax have not played in a European final since 1996, while defeat for United would cost the club £50m in missed revenue.

Simiyu blames poor pre-season for disappointing campaign

Kenya Sevens head coach Innocent Simiyu has thrown down the gauntlet to his players to have strong pre-seasons, saying poor preparation last summer was a large reason behind the team’s slide in the 2016/17 HSBC Sevens World Series that saw Shujaa finish two places above relegation.

Simiyu in his first season as the coach of the Kenya Sevens failed to sparkle after only managing to reach two Main Cup quarters in Cape Town and Wellington legs; a massive underperformance compared to last season where the team qualified for seven Cup quarters and a leg (Singapore) for the first time in history under the tutelage of Benjamin Ayimba.

Shujaa finished the season in a disappointing 12th position on 63 points after collecting five points from the last leg in London 7s, where they were bundled out in the Challenge Trophy semi-final 45-5 by power house Fiji.