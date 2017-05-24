Endorsement shock for Presidential aspirants

A number of presidential candidates have expressed fears that a technicality in the electoral law may bar them from participating in the August polls.

The law requires that all presidential contenders be endorsed in signature by at least 48,000 of their supporters, with 2,000 of the enthusiasts being from 24 out the 47 counties.

But the condition that the supporters who will endorse independent presidential aspirants should not belong to any political party has already created a rift among the aspirants with some of them terming it unconstitutional.

Led by Thirdway Alliance presidential candidate Ekuru Aukot and independent presidential controversial businesswoman Nazlin Umar, the aspirants have threatened to move to court as it was unrealistically possible to produce 2,000 signatures from the counties by the end of the day on Monday.

Aspirants held that the electoral commission was being unfair as it has not released the register, and they don’t expect them to do so until next month, long after the expiry of deadlines.

The law requirement would even be worse for gubernatorial candidates who lost in the party primaries and are defending their seats as independent candidates.

Yesterday IEBC in a meeting with presidential candidates insisted those endorsing Independent presidential candidates should not be from any party.

This means independent candidates may be the largest casualties of this interpretation of the law as nominees who present signatures from persons not listed in their parties, or independents who present signatures of individuals listed in different political parties, may be disqualified.

According to the Elections Act, the persons who nominate a presidential candidate shall be members of the candidate’s political party and those who nominate an independent presidential candidate shall not be members of any political party.

The candidates claim the requirement of 48,000 signatures for endorsement is an uphill task for many and could narrow down the race to those candidates backed by their political parties.

“In any case presidential candidates should not just appeal to members of political parties but to the nation because one doesn’t just become a president of a political party,” Mr Aukot said.

Many of the aspirants appeared genuinely unaware that the law requires them to provide signatures of their supporters and that they must not be members of any political outfit.

Ms Umar, who is also a political activist, said there some level of malice from the electoral commission saying that the polls body may be determined to have candidates backed by their political parties go to the ballot and lock out independent candidates.

So far, there are 18 presidential candidates; seven nominated by their parties and 11 independents. Already, President Uhuru Kenyatta has submitted 162,716 signatures from 41 counties while Nasa presidential candidate Opposition leader Raila Odinga ha submitted 65,000 from 27 counties.

“Clearly, IEBC has set a trap to rule out independent candidates in Kenya,” Ms Umar said.

She argued that given that the Registrar of Political Parties Ms Lucy Ndung’u took two weeks to clear the thousands of independent candidates, it was unrealistic to expect the IEBC to check whether the minimum 48,000 signatures each candidate is supposed to present belong to people who are members of parties.

“It is nonsense and IEBC has no business checking the details of the voters,” said Ms Umar.

Dr Jeff Kaluyu, who told journalists he had arrived from his base in the United States just 48 hours to the meeting, said this provision could lock out 90 to 95 per cent of the aspirants.

“The IEBC should consider and accommodate us. They can always extend the deadline because they had not told us about this,” said Dr Kaluyu.

Monday, May 22, was the deadline for submission of the list of supporters and their signatures.

The presidential candidates are supposed to hand in their nomination documents to the IEBC at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre on Sunday and Monday.

On his part, IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati said his commission will not bend the law on the grounds that the provision contradicted the Constitution, which only requires signatures from registered voters but will be guided by the law in clearing all aspirants.

“All candidates are equal and for us as IEBC; when someone presents their credentials and they’re accepted, they are a presidential candidate and there is no two horse race or something like that,” Chebukati said.

He emphasised that IEBC mandate was to uphold the law and told those aggrieved to move to the courts for interpretation of the laws.

Nevertheless, the commission appealed to presidential aspirants to submit their campaign schedules before the official kick off on May 28, 2017.

The Electoral Commission has, in the meantime, assured stakeholders of clean voters register even as pressure continues to mount on the electoral body to adopt inclusivity in the process.