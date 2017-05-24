Newspaper summaries-May 24 2017

Daily Nation

Maize: Story behind Kenya’s food crisis: Two blunders by the government — the first leading to the second — are behind a biting maize shortage in the country that has caused the escalation of prices of basic food commodities. To make matters worse, contrary to its earlier promise that it would import maize from Mexico to address the acute shortage, the government has left the task to private firms and millers to ship in the staple from the North American nation. On Tuesday, Agriculture Principal Secretary Richard Lesiyampe said that the government knew it was short of maize stocks in its strategic food reserves as early as February.

Signature shocker for hopefuls: People who dream of becoming president have come face-to-face with reality, and the prospect of being locked out of the race by the law. Not only should independent presidential candidates produce signatures of 48,000 supporters, at least 2,000 from a majority of the counties, but all those supporters should not belong to any political party. And they can’t tell which of their supporters is a member of a political party because the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has not released the register, and does not expect to until next month, long after the expiry of deadlines. The situation is worse for gubernatorial candidates.

James Bond star Roger Moore dead at 89: British actor Roger Moore, who played James Bond for more than two decades with a suave wit, died Tuesday aged 89, drawing tributes for his portrayal of the womanising super-spy, and for his charity work. “It is with a heavy heart that we must announce our loving father, Sir Roger Moore, has passed away today in Switzerland after a short but brave battle with cancer,” his children said in a statement on Twitter. Moore shot to fame as the smooth-talking adventurer Simon Templar in British television show “The Saint” in the 1960s, and also starred alongside Tony Curtis in “The Persuaders” in the 1970s.

All is not well in civil service: The country’s public service sector is in a crisis as more than half its workforce is almost 50 years old. This means the number of workers retiring in the next few years will rise significantly, with major effects on the public pension bill and skills base. A human resource audit the Government carried out in 2014-2015 shows more than 36,074 members of staff in the Public Service Commission (PSC), who account for over half of the country’s workforce in national government ministries and state departments, are over 46 years old. The report shows about 31 per cent of staff at both national and county level are between 50 and 59 years old.

Raila: Why I cannot support independent candidates: National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate Raila Odinga moved to stem a revolt from independent candidates and party nomination losers by promising to change tack in his campaigns. In a bid to woo back losers still sore from the shambolic primaries, Raila met with some Nyanza politicians in Nairobi to get their endorsement for the top job. The three-hour meeting saw bitter losers vent their anger and criticise the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party over the shambolic nominations. Raila clarified that he had not condemned independent candidates but was duty bound as a candidate of a political party to support those in ODM to avoid conflict of interest.

KRA seeks Sh50b from landlords: Kenya Revenue Authority has intensified its hunt for rental income tax as it seeks to reduce the cash owed by defaulters. Taxpayers currently owe Sh50 billion in back taxes, penalties and interest payments. This is almost enough to fund the health programmes recently suspended by the United States Agency for International Development worth Sh55.6 billion, meaning Kenya could do without the aid. According to KRA, the figure is conservative as it is only from filed tax returns and excludes those who have not contacted the taxman. The tax amnesty was valid from July 1, 2015 to June 30, 2016.

Independents accuse IEBC of plot to block them in presidency race: Presidential candidates yesterday put the IEBC on the spot for introducing tough rules that could lock them out of the August 8 polls. 16 presidential candidates, particularly the independents, said the IEBC’s provision demanding nomination by 2,000 non-party members across the country is a ploy to bar them from the race. Section 29 {1} demands presidential aspirants from a political party to be nominated by 2,000 supporters allied to their party in 24 counties. Independent presidential aspirant Nazlin Omar termed the provision “unconstitutional” and said she is challenging it in court.

Panic buying blamed for shortage of unga in shops: It is one week since the government introduced the Sh90 subsidised maize flour, but many shops’ shelves are empty. Agriculture PS Richard Lesiyampe yesterday attributed the shortage in the market to panic buying by shoppers and assured Kenyans there is enough supply of maize flour. “Consumers should stop panic buying and then start complaining of lack of enough maize flour in the market. I can assure there is enough to sustain the country until end of September,’’ he said. Cereal Millers Association chairman Nick Hutchison said millers have been playing their part and milling whatever maize they get and releasing it to the market.

Uncle in court over killing three kids, crime that shocks nation: Enock Onsase, prime suspect in the killing of the three children of Kapsoya Kanu MCA aspirant James Ratemo, appeared in Eldoret court yesterday. Onsase, the children’s uncle, was not charged with murder after the prosecution asked for 10 days to complete investigations. “I am innocent and I have not been told who saw me with the children as claimed,” Onsase said, though he could not yet enter a formal plea. Chief magistrate Charles Obulutsa granted the prosecution more time and remanded Onsase. Clifford Nyamweya ( 7 ), Dan Nyamweya ( 5 ) and Glen Ongaki ( 3 ) were reported missing on May 13, and their bodies later recovered from River Nzoia on Friday.

State rolls out Mombasa commuter railway plan: Mombasa is set to get a commuter railway service to ease congestion and time-consuming traffic gridlock in Kenya’s second-biggest city. The Kenya Railways Company (KRC) on Tuesday invited bids from local and international firms to provide consulting services for the feasibility studies and design of the proposed railway network, signalling start of the project. The State agency said interested contractors should submit their bids by 13 June 2017. It estimates that the feasibility study and design will take about 18 months. The port city of Mombasa is a crucial trade gateway and also the country’s foremost tourism hotspot. It is, however, notorious for traffic jams and congested streets.

Ex-NBK finance chief charged with Sh77m fraud: Former National Bank of Kenya chief finance officer Chris Chepkoit Kisire has been charged with defrauding the lender over Sh77 million. Mr Kisire on Tuesday denied the fraud, abuse of office and breach of trust charges before Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi. He is said to have committed the offences when he awarded a contract to supply furniture to a company known as Sygoin International Holding Limited without following procurement procedures of his former employer. He is accused of using his position as the chief finance officer to arbitrarily effect payments of the monies to the said company without following procurement policy.

KeMU closes satellite campuses, lays off over 100 staff: The Kenya Methodist University (KeMU) has closed three of its campuses and sacked over 150 employees, it has emerged on Tuesday. According to sources, campuses affected by the closure include those in Kisii, Nyeri and Nakuru counties with affected students expected to be taken in by the Meru centre. However, it was not immediately clear why they had been shut down as at the time this story was published. In a termination letter sent to affected staff, the institution attributed the move to sack them to “dynamics affecting the education sector in the entire Kenyan economy”.