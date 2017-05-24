News highlights May 24 2017

Endorsement shock for Presidential aspirants

A number of presidential candidates have expressed fears that a technicality in the electoral law may bar them from participating in the August polls.

The law requires that all presidential contenders be endorsed in signature by at least 48,000 of their supporters, with 2,000 of the enthusiasts being from 24 out the 47 counties.

But the condition that the supporters who will endorse independent presidential aspirants should not belong to any political party has already created a rift among the aspirants with some of them terming it unconstitutional.

Led by Thirdway Alliance presidential candidate Ekuru Aukot and independent presidential controversial businesswoman Nazlin Umar, the aspirants have threatened to move to court as it was unrealistically possible to produce 2,000 signatures from the counties by the end of the day on Monday.

Aspirants held that the electoral commission was being unfair as it has not released the register, and they don’t expect them to do so until next month, long after the expiry of deadlines.

The law requirement would even be worse for gubernatorial candidates who lost in the party primaries and are defending their seats as independent candidates.

Yesterday IEBC in a meeting with presidential candidates insisted those endorsing Independent presidential candidates should not be from any party.

This means independent candidates may be the largest casualties of this interpretation of the law as nominees who present signatures from persons not listed in their parties, or independents who present signatures of individuals listed in different political parties, may be disqualified.

According to the Elections Act, the persons who nominate a presidential candidate shall be members of the candidate’s political party and those who nominate an independent presidential candidate shall not be members of any political party.

The candidates claim the requirement of 48,000 signatures for endorsement is an uphill task for many and could narrow down the race to those candidates backed by their political parties.

“In any case presidential candidates should not just appeal to members of political parties but to the nation because one doesn’t just become a president of a political party,” Mr Aukot said.

Many of the aspirants appeared genuinely unaware that the law requires them to provide signatures of their supporters and that they must not be members of any political outfit.

You have 14 days to sign CBA, nurses tell government

The Kenya National Union of Nurses has given the government 14 days to sign the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) and to fully implement the return to work formula failure to which they will stage a nationwide strike.

Last December, the Union agreed with the Council of Governors (CoG) that the return to work formula and the CBA were to be effected from March 2, 2017, but the agreements are yet to be fully implemented.

The Nurses Union says the strike will start on June 5, 2017, if the CBA is not signed.

KNUN Secretary General Seth Panyako says the Sh15,000 to Sh20,000 allowances agreed for nurses were only paid once and then withdrawn.

The CBA and the return to work formula were agreed to end the three-month strike witnessed in 2016.

Panyako said the Union is currently facing a shortage of nurses, stating that the ratio of nurses to patients in not to the required international standard.

“We have given the government 14 days to sign the CBA and fully implement the return to work formula or else we embark on our nationwide strike,” Panyako said.

Last December, KNUN Chairman John Bii, Deputy Secretary Maurice Opetu and assistant Chief Trustee Alice Oreng signed the Collective Bargaining Agreement to call off the strike in the absentia of the Secretary-General who is constitutionally mandated to call off any industrial action.

At the time, Mr. Panyako rubbished the deal saying the three officials were not mandated to sign any agreements binding the union on the strike matter.

He said calling off a strike is his sole responsibility and can only delegate to other union officials in writing in line with Section 2(a) of the Labour Relations Act.

Muslim leaders vow to rally community behind President Kenyatta

A section of Muslim leaders have vowed to rally their community behind President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the August 8 election.

The head of state was yesterday hailed by Muslim scholars and leaders of Islamic institutions for taking actions that have honoured the community.

The leaders, who met the President in two groups at State House, thanked Uhuru for appointing the highest number of Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries from the community.

The first group was composed of representatives of major Muslim organisations while the second one included more than 100 of the country’s leading Islamic scholars.

They thanked the President for implementing infrastructure projects in northern Kenya and the coast, which is closing the regional disparities that existed before President Kenyatta came into office.

The first group to meet the President was leaders representing the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (Supkem), National Muslim Leaders Forum (Namlef) and Jamia Mosque among others.

At the meeting, which was attended by National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale and Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala, President Kenyatta handed over a donation of 36 tonnes of dates he personally bought to support needy Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan.

Leaders who spoke in the meeting thanked President Kenyatta for also appointing the highest number of Muslim individuals (at least 18) to become chairmen of parastatals or commissions.

They lauded President Kenyatta for his commitment to improve the welfare of all Kenyans as opposed to other leaders who have applied their policies selectively.

Duale said Muslims hold visible and prominent positions in Government unlike previous governments.