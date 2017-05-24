News highlights-May 24 2017 Three police officers killed in Liboi IED attack

Three police officers killed in Liboi IED attack

Three police officers have been killed after their vehicle run over an Improvised Explosive Device in Liboi, a day after Police Headquarters warned of imminent terror attacks.

The attack comes a day after Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet warned that Al Shabaab terrorists are planning to cross over into the country to launch attacks at the border areas.

“They (the officers) were part of the heightened surveillance to secure the area,” the IG said.

A statement from Police Headquarters said the terrorists are under immense pressure due to the military operation in Somalia and are now opting to sneak to Kenya.

Top politicians at risk of being barred in August polls

20 top politicians including sitting governors and MPs run the risk of being found unfit to hold office on integrity issues should the recommendations of civil society groups be upheld.

The National Integrity Alliance, an alliance of Transparency International (TI) Kenya, Inuka Trust, Mzalendo Trust and Society for International Development, today released the list of Kenya’s top political brass who they say should be barred from contesting in the August elections on the basis of questionable ethical behaviour.

Among those blacklisted include governors Hassan Joho (Mombasa),Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Evans Kidero (Nairobi), Cyprian Awiti (Homa Bay), Ken Lusaka (Bungoma), Nairobi senator Mike Sonko and MPs Alfred Keter (Nandi Hills) and Asman Kamama (Tiaty).

TI Kenya Executive Director Samuel Kimeu said that the mentioned leaders exhibited conduct that was not becoming of the office they hold, disrespect for the law and corrupt tendencies.

Top cops to meet to strategise on security during August polls

Senior police officers are scheduled to meet in Nairobi Wednesday, May 24 to strategise on how to secure the August elections. The meeting under the auspices of Inspector General’s Conference comes as a follow up to another one held in December last year.

Over 220 Regional and County Commanders of the National Police Service from all counties will attend the meeting at Safari Park Hotel.

They are expected to discuss how to strengthen the working relationship with National Government Administration Officers and other stakeholders for effective service delivery.

They will also state how much they need to manage the polls.