Kenyans baffled by Kayole sheng’

A few days ago, the Kenyan social media space was abuzz with news of the gunning down of Kenya’s prettiest thug, Clea Adi Vybz who was laid to rest last week.
The hullabaloo around Claire, Gaza Gang and the infamous vigilante Hessy wa Kayole led Kenyans to discover and join the Facebook group Kayole Crime Free, not being ones to be left behind on Hessy’s stern exposés and updates.
It is, however, emerging that not everyone fits into the group, at least language wise.
Several screenshots have been circulating on the web, ‘Uptown’ Kenyans seeking to decipher exactly what the complex sheng words used on posts in the group mean.
If you think you are a sheng master, Take a look, ndio ujue hujui!
What can we say? Wacha tuzidi wera 🙂 🙂 🙂
